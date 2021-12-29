NORTH ATTLEBORO — Just when an avenue for an upset by the North Attleboro High boys’ basketball team presented itself Wednesday night as unbeaten Mansfield High stepped onto the Ken Pickering Gymnasium court with a four-Hornet shortened roster due to sickness, the best of intentions by the Big Red went astray.
The Hornets (4-0) scored nearly as many points (26) during the third quarter as they had scored (28) during the first half and turned a nail-biter of a Hockomock League contest into a 72-42 victory.
Senior guard Jack Lasbury-Casey drilled four 3-point field goals during the third quarter, while junior guard Dante James flourished with seven points, the Hornets not only limiting North Attleboro to six points over those eight minutes, but took a 54-28 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Lasbury-Casey (14 points, eight rebounds) and James (14 points, six assists) well supplemented the athletic skills of senior guard Matt Hyland (19 points, six rebounds, four assists) to bring another “W” to Mansfield.
“When guys hit uncontested shots, you can win a lot of games,” Vaughan said of the Hornets’ penchant for passing.
Mansfield had assists on five of seven first quarter field goals, while hitting 7-for-12 from the floor and added assists on four of five second quarter field goals in taking a 28-22 lead by halftime.
Minus four players due to health reasons in starters Chris Hill and Anthony Sacchetti along with Andrew Slaney and Caden Colby, Vaughan had good reason to see the seeds for a Rocketeers’ upset looming. But those Rocketeer seeds wilted as 6-foot-6 junior center-forward J.T. Veiking had 12 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots in his first start as the Hornets ran the floor and found open space for shots.
“As much as I have coached against it and seen it from afar, the word ‘discipline’ was on our board,” North Attleboro coach Sean Mulkerrins said of Mansfield’s playbook. “They are disciplined in doing whatever they do. At the end of the day, with a group of high school athletes, the kids who are more disciplined at doing whatever they do is more often than not going to find success.”
North Attleboro had just one lead in the game, at 22-20 when Gavin Wells converted a 3-point shot from the left side with 1:50 left in the second quarter.
Mansfield reeled off 11 straight points early in the second half with Lasbury-Casey drilling three 3-pointers, two on feeds from James, to gain a 41-24 lead at the four-minute mark.
The Hornets finished with a 10-point flurry over the final two minutes with both James and Lasbury-Casey hitting trifectas, Hyland scoring on a drive to the basket and Ed McCoy scoring in the lane.
“You’ve got to defend an away-screen and a second cut,” Mulkerrins said of North’s man-to-man principles against Mansfield’s persistent motion. “Then you’ve got to do it again and do it again. They were running flex, ball-screen offense — they run it again and again, so it comes down to a battle of wills.”
True to form, the Hornets reeled off the final eight points of the first half. James converted a three-point play then Veiking scored in low off of a James feed (one of four first half assists) and then knocked down a 3-pointer from the left side with Lasbury-Casey feeding him the ball.
A steal by senior guard and captain Brody Rosenberg (13 points, four rebounds) and basket tied the score at 6-6 for North in the first quarter at the five-minute mark. True to Hornet form, Mansfield then went on a 10-point spree with Foley scoring seven of those points — off of a James pass, a 3-pointer off of a Hyland pass and on a steal, right after Hyland scored in low for a three-point play with James assisting on the play.
“We had missed like four layups there in the third quarter and I wasn’t upset because we were getting shots that we want,” Mulkerrins said. “But the lapses in transition D (defense), you have to credit them — they run their lanes so hard. We held on, but it wasn’t enough. We played hard and battled, we didn’t quit.”
North scored just eight first quarter points on 4-for-15 shooting and scored just six third quarter points on 3-for-13 shooting.
Hyland scored 11 of his points in the fourth quarter for Mansfield, all on twisting turns and drives to the basket.
“Casey’s 3’s in the third quarter were big,” Vaughan said of the senior guard and Hornet soccer goalkeeper hitting a quartet of trifectas. “North was hanging in there — I was worried, we didn’t have that typical kid who could come off of the bench and give you a spark.
“You’re grinding it through and Hyland picks up his third foul in the second quarter and what are we going to do now? If was different trying to manage it. Usually, we don’t have that problem.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.