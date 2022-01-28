ATTLEBORO — Senior guard Andrew Slaney might not be the biggest player on the floor, but the Hornet delivered one big shot after another, hitting three straight 3-point field goals in the first quarter to pave the way for the Mansfield High boys’ basketball team to rout Attleboro High 69-50 in a Hockomock League game Friday night.
Mansfield (11-2) hit 11 3-point field goals in the contest with senior guard Jack Lasbury-Casey knocking down four.
Slaney accounted for 17 points, Lasbury-Casey 12 and senior guard Matt Hyland 14 as the Hornets used a 22-point third quarter surge to deliver a knockout punch to the Bombardiers.
“I really didn’t expect that, but we shot the ball well,” Mansfield High coach Mike Vaughan said.
Slaney hit a trio of 3-pointers and Lasbury-Casey hit the first of his two in the session as the Hornets overcame their lone deficit, at 5-0, with 12 straight points.
And the shots kept on falling. Lasbury-Casey hitting another trifecta for a 17-10 lead and Ed Colby nailing another for a 20-12 margin.
During the 22-point third quarter, Mansfield hit on eight of 10 shots from the floor with Lasbury-Casey (for a 42-31 lead) and Slaney another (for a 49-24 lead) at the four-minute mark.
AHS misfired on six of its first seven shots from the floor in the session, hitting just two of 12 overall and facing a 58-39 deficit entering the fourth quarter.
Senior Colin Morais came off the bench and scored 11 points for AHS (9-3). Alvin Harrison had 12 points, Neo Franco 10 (with two 3-pointers) and Evan Houle nine).
During the second quarter, Hyland accounted for 10 Hornet points. Hyland converted offensive rebounds into baskets for 24-17 and 35-27 leads, while a Colby offensive rebound resulted in two more points for Hyland.
AHS lost junior center-forward Trevor White with a left hand injury four minutes into the contest and the Bombardiers were never the same again.
AHS faced just a 36-30 halftime deficit, thanks to 9-for-12 shooting at the free throw line in the second quarter.
The Bombardiers are scheduled to return to the hardwood Sunday at 5 p.m. at crosstown rival Bishop Feehan. Mansfield has a non-league game Monday at Bridgewater-Raynham.