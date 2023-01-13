BOSTON — The Bishop Feehan High boys basketball team got a basket just before the buzzer to pull out a 55-53 win at Cathedral High on Friday night,
Trailing by a point, a Cooper Snead 3-point score with 3.3 seconds to go ended up as the game-winner for the Shamrocks.
“We didn’t call a timeout. We got a steal, and we played,” Feehan head coach Dean O’Connor said. “Dylan Capua created a kick to (Snead) on the first shot. A lot of these guys had played close games last year, so I think the experience of being there, the moment doesn’t become too big for you.”
Snead finished with a team-high 25 points. The Shamrocks trailed at half at 28-24, and were tied entering the fourth quarter at 43-43.
Feehan (6-3) plays again Sunday at Mansfield.
King Philip 61, Milford 55
MILFORD — The Warriors rallied from a 49-39 second-half deficit to topple the Hockomock League opponent.
After a 34-all tie at halftime, the Warriors went down by 10 to enter the fourth quarter before some lockdown defense allowed KP to rally for the win.
“They came out firing and shut us down,” King Philip coach Dave Destefano said. “The boys really locked in on defense in the fourth quarter, which gave us some each baskets in transition. They boys showed a lot of composure down the stretch.”
Leading KP in scoring was Will Laplante with 27 points. Tommy Martorano added 12 point and Brandon Nicastro scored 10 points. KP (6-2) plays on Sunday, hosting Xaverian.
Seekonk 46, Fairhaven 38
FAIRHAVEN — The Warriors improved to 3-6 on the season with a key South Coast Conference win.
The Warriors had a team-high 16 points from Jason Andrews. Kevin Crowe added 14 points. In the paint, AJ Chester was key in all facets with 10 rebounds, eight points and six blocks.
Seekonk hosts Bourne on Tuesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 65, Greater New Bedford 62 (2-OT)
DIGHTON — Dighton-Rehoboth pulled out a double-overtime win, snapping a four-game skid to improve to 4-5.
The Falcons had a lead late in regulation and at the end of the first overtime, but some missed D-R free throws allowed Greater New Bedford to creep back and force a second overtime.
Kyle Mello led all D-R scorers with 22. James Lingard added 12 points and Jordan Dietz scored 10 points. D-R plays again on Tuesday at Somerset Berkley.
Norton 48, Ashland 39
ASHLAND — The Lancers had three scorers with 13 points apiece in its Tri-Valley League win.
Marquise Pina, Brandon Scovil and Kevin Marinilli shared the scoring load for Norton while the Lancers’ defense allowed only 15 points in the second half.
The win is Norton’s third in a row with the the Lancers (5-4) next hosting Holliston on Tuesdday.
Sharon 64, Mansfield 60
MANSFIELD — The Hornets suffered their first loss of the season despite 13 points apiece from Trevor Foley and JT Veiking led Mansfield.
Mansfield (9-1) plays on Sunday, hosting Bishop Feehan.
Taunton 64, Attleboro 57
TAUNTON — The Bombardiers came up short on the road to slip to 5-4 on the season.