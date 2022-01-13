FRANKLIN -- Southeastern Regional hit 12 3-point field goals en route to an 87-34 victory over Tri-County High Thursday in a meeting of Mayflower League members.
Kayden Riley scored eight points for the Cougars (2-4), who faced a 47-14 halftime deficit. Tri-County next returns to the floor Wednesday at Diman Voke.
