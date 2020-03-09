MANSFIELD
It was an uncomfortable stance from which Mansfield High’s Sam Stevens shot the ball as a sophomore.
There was no spring in his step, no agility to venture from one corner, set a screen and proceed to another spot on the floor at the James Albertini Gymnasium at Mansfield High School.
Stevens hardly even put on his Hornet uniform as a sophomore. He was a fringe player in practice, never mind a contributing member of the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional and MIAA Division 1 state champion Mansfield High boys’ basketball team.
On Tuesday night at TD Garden (7:30 p.m.), the senior shooter will have jersey No. 33 draped over his shoulders when the 22-win Division 1 South Sectional champion Hornets meet North Sectional champ Lynn English in a state semifinal.
Stevens suffered a stress fracture in his back as a sophomore when his play was relegated to a handful of late-season games with the junior varsity. When Mansfield traveled to The Garden for the state tournament, Stevens was in street clothes, a member of the Hornets’ stat crew.
On Friday night, Stevens delivered a monster 29-point game against Brockton in the Division 1 South title game, hitting five 3-point field goals, and four of the Hornets’ seven trifectas in a 28-point second quarter to help the Hornets advance to the state semifinals.
“Midway through the second quarter, I made a couple of free throws (to spark 11 straight Hornet points) and got a couple of 3’s,” Stevens said of his sniper role. “I think it was just the balls and the rims at Taunton (where he scored a career-high 33 last year against the Tigers). We have confidence in that gym.
“You make some shots (7-for-9 in the quarter) like that and it’s hard to stop a team that’s full of confidence,” Stevens added. “Once you start knocking down shots, it gets everyone going.
“Every time a 3-pointer goes in, the energy level goes up. You get a couple of 3’s, a couple of free throws, a couple of baskets inside and good things start happening.”
The Hornets had beaten Brockton two years ago for the Division 1 South title en route to the state title. Perhaps beating the Boxers by 13 (with a 27-point third quarter lead) is a welcome omen.
“He has had a great second half of the year and a lot of that is from settling in and trusting his teammates,” Mansfield coach Michael Vaughan said. “It’s about understanding that he can pass up on an early shot to get one going. Once he starts doing that and feeling good, you trust him to take that early shot. And when he’s making them, you can play off of him a little bit and that makes a big difference.”
Lynn English (22-2) is a formidable foe for the Hornets, having beaten top-seeded and previously unbeaten Lowell (22-1) by 10 points in overtime in the Division 1 North title game.
“They play at very fast pace, they pressure you the whole game full court,” said Vaughan. “They run and jump you. They have three really quick guards and their first two kids off the bench are equally as quick.
“They try to speed you up. They want 90 possessions in the game.”
Lynn English’s explosiveness was apparent in the postseason, scoring 81 points against Lynn Classical, 91 points against Lawrence and 110 points against Waltham in the semifinal round.
Complementing the all-court offense by junior Matt Boen with the inside-outside potential from Brendan Foley, T.J. Guy, Chris Hill and Andrew Rooney, the Hornets hope to score plenty against Lynn English — just not engage in 32 minutes of sprints.
“That game (against Lowell) could have gone either way, so I’m not surprised,” Vaughan said of the Hornets’ semifinal opponent. “Lynn English has two bigs that can cause you problems — they rebound the ball well and give them a lot of second chance opportunities. Lowell struggled with them. It was very high level game.”
Stevens shot at a high level during December, tapered off a bit in January and has since been scorching the twine.
“He went through a little bit of a slump, then got back to hitting shots at a good rate,” Vaughan said. “He has gotten significantly better as the season has gone on and in the postseason.
“He’s kind of figured out what’s our better shot,” Vaughan added. “Not the best shot for him, but what’s the best shot for us. And we’ve done a good job of getting the ball back into his hands.”
Stevens will be completing a post-graduate year of academics at a prep school yet to be determined. Then he has set his ambitions of playing basketball at an elite NCAA Division III college with an academic and athletic pedigree.
Stevens plays in the Rise Above AAU program and spent the spring and summer tournament circuit throughout New England, then to Pittsburgh and Atlantic City.
“I had to wait, get a ton of rest and make sure that I was fully healed,” Stevens said of his back ailment. “I had to build my confidence back up, it was hard getting back into it. It wasn’t that difficult getting my shooting back, but it was hard moving around, playing offense and defense.”
The 6-foot-5 Stevens is a difficult matchup for defenses due to his length, quickness and versatility, being just as confident taking the ball to the basket as in launching a shot beyond the arc.
“We knew that we had the talent to make a deep run (in the MIAA Tournament), we have good underclassmen,” Stevens said. ‘It took a while for everyone to buy in, it was just a matter of time and it has been fun to the watch these last couple of games (beating Needham and Brockton). It’s nice to see how well that we’ve played and hope that we can keep it up.”
Stevens averaged 11 points and five rebounds per game as a junior, starting 22 games. His sweet shooting touch resulted in him hitting 51 percent of his shots overall, 43 from 3-point (55 made) range
“There are shots that I’ll pass up, that could be decent shots to get a better shot for my teammate or create an opportunity get a better shot later,” Stevens said. “Playing at the AAU level, when you’re playing against guys that are 6-8, 6-9 builds your confidence. I wasn’t even on the floor (at TD Garden) for the shoot-around two years ago, so this is going to be exciting. It’ll be nice to see if the rims are soft.”
