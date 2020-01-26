MANSFIELD — It will be a game like the one contested by the Mansfield High boys’ basketball team Sunday at the James Albertini Gymnasium against Classical High of Providence that will strengthen the chances for success by the Hornets in the MIAA Tournament.
The lean and lanky Purple Knights, with an abundance of athleticism and speed, presented all sorts of problems for the Hornets through an engaging initial 16 minutes of play.
Then senior Sam Stevens scored 20 of his 21 points during the second half, while the Hornets tightened their grip defensively in taking a 65-48 victory.
The Hornets (13-2) battled Classical through four ties during the first half, never owning more than a four-point lead (twice), while facing a six-point deficit at the end of the first quarter.
“They did a good job of controlling what they needed to do to keep the game close,” Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan said. “Their defense is active, they’re all over the place — they switch everything, they did a good job of maximizing their defensive rotations.”
Then Stevens posted 10 third-quarter points, the Hornets shot 7-for-14 from the floor, while defensive pressure limited Classical to just one field goal over the final six minutes of the session.
The Hornets reeled off 12 straight points, 10 from the hand of Stevens, to build a 52-35 advantage with merely a minute played in the fourth quarter.
At the tail end of the third quarter, Stevens nailed a pair of 3-point shots, assisted by Cincere Gill and Makhi Baskin, respectively. Then at the outset of the fourth quarter, twice Stevens went backdoor on cuts and took passes from Andrew Rooney to score.
“They create some situations that we weren’t really used to,” Vaughan said of the Purple Knights’ tendencies to take the ball to the basket or launch deep three-point shots. “They did a good job (defensively) of forcing long threes; we didn’t get a lot of threes that we would normally get.”
The Hornets held a 25-23 lead at halftime but began to gain some steam when junior center-forward T.J. Guy (12 points) scored four early second-half points with a pair of free throws and a basket in low off yet another Rooney feed.
The Hornets struggled offensively in the first quarter, shooting 2-for-13 while misfiring on 10 straight shots. And Mansfield made only one shot from the floor over the final four minutes of the second quarter.
Other than the first two baskets of the game, Mansfield didn’t have another lead until Baskin hit two free throws with 3:37 left in the second quarter for a 20-18 margin, and Brendan Foley finished off a run of eight straight points with a baseline drive.
Eight players scored points for Classical, but the Purple Knights began to wilt during the second half, shooting 4-for-11 from the floor in the third quarter, 4-for-12 in the fourth quarter.
“That’s what people (foes) struggle with: we tend to wear people down, we keep coming at you,” Vaughan added. The Hornets return to the Albertini Gymnasium Tuesday to host the North Attleboro Red Rocketeers.
Nantucket 70, Tri-County 32
FRANKLIN — The Cougars were unable to make a shot, nor get a defensive stop during the first quarter of their non-league game with Nantucket, falling behind 25-3 after eight minutes of action. The Cougars faced a 52-25 deficit at halftime due to Nantucket’s full-court defensive pressure.
Tri-County (6-7) has a Mayflower League game Monday at home with Bristol Agricultural set for a 5 p.m. tipoff.
