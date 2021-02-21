BRAINTREE — If there were to be awarded a Catholic Central League Tournament MVP, it would most definitely be shared by a pair of Bishop Feehan High Shamrocks: seniors Mike Hutchins and Charlie Olson.
All the duo accomplished at the defensive end of the floor was render Archbishop Williams’ prolific scoring whiz, Andre Miller, to 12 points as the Bishop Feehan captured the CCL title tilt with a 63-48 decision over the Bishops.
“It was great team defense, but those two guys kept Miller in check,” Bishop Feehan coach Dean O’Connor said of Hutchins and Olson defending with their feet, being in position to deny entry passes, and sacrificing their bodies to make stops.
Miller had torched St. Mary’s of Lynn for 41 points in the semifinal round of the CCL Tournament, and had scored 28 points against the Shamrocks at Archbishop Williams earlier in the season, a 15-point win for the Bishops.
In the meantime, the Shamrocks overcame a six-point deficit in the third quarter by scoring 25 fourth-quarter points.
Five Shamrocks contributed points over those eight minutes for Bishop Feehan (17-3), with senior Adam Drummond hitting a trio of 3-point shots and finishing with 12 points, while Hutchins contributed seven points.
Bishop Feehan held merely a 20-18 lead at halftime as both teams made it hard to score. The Shamrocks took a 38-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
Drummond finished with 18 points for Bishop Feehan, all coming during the second half when he hit five of the Shamrocks’ seven 3-point field goals. “Adam is an excellent shooter, but he defers a lot,” O’Connor said, “so we keep telling him to take the shot if it’s there.”
Senior center-forward Billy Oram totaled 15 points, while taking down 12 rebounds. Hutchins finished with nine points and Eric Nelson nine.
Archbishop Williams hit on just six 3-pointers against the Shamrocks.
“It was a great win for the program; to win a championship in the first year of being in a new conference is quite an accomplishment,” O’Connor said.
“The same can be said for us winning 17 games; it just showed the great team balance that we had,” O’Connor added. “And it’s also a credit to the CCL athletic directors, principals and all the coaches who worked so hard together to make games for each other.
“To start the season late and to play 20 games was unbelievable. We would have liked to see how we would have done in the (MIAA Division 2) tournament. But, this (CCL Tournament) was the only championship that we could play for. And we were able to get it.”
