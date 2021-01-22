ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys’ basketball team is capable of scoring plenty of points — in the paint and from afar — but what the Shamrocks have hung their hats upon this season has been defense.
Bishop Feehan turned in another demonstrative defensive performance Friday at the McIntyre Gymnasium with a 64-36 Catholic Central League conquest of Bishop Stang High.
The Shamrocks limited the Spartans to two first quarter points on 1-for-7 shooting, while forcing eight turnovers. By halftime, the Shamrocks had allowed just 17 points over 16 minutes while holding the Spartans without a field goal for the first six minutes of the third quarter.
“Our defense has been really good, we’re playing hard,” Shamrock coach Dean O’Connor said of Bishop Feehan’s man-to-man attack, putting pressure on the perimeter and not allowing much penetration nor good passes.
“That sets the tone,” O’Connor said.
The next test for the 8-1 Shamrocks’ will be a true one against once-beaten St. Mary’s of Lynn which visits Monday.
All 10 Shamrocks scored with seniors Mike Hutchins and Yden Boucicaut leading the way with 14 points apiece. Meanwhile, senior forward Billy Oram fetched 13 rebounds, eight in the first half, in addition to scoring eight points.
“We’re just trying to focus on getting better in every game,” O’Connor said.
The Shamrocks hit on six of 10 shots from the floor in the first quarter with Boucicaut scoring five points, Eric Nelson four and Oram getting three rebounds.
Charlie Olson broke a 2-2 tie with a drive to the basket and the Shamrocks never stopped running.
Nelson scored in low off of a nice offensive rebound taken in traffic by Jack Campbell, then Boucicaut put an exclamation mark on the quarter with a 3-pointer.
The Shamrocks then scored the first seven points of the second quarter to gain a 24-2 edge, Boucicaut completed a drive for a three-point play and then scored on a runner in the lane, while Hutchins scored off of a steal.
Boucicaut scored eight second quarter points, while both Oram and Nelson had four points apiece.
By halftime, the Shamrocks had 11 points off of 14 first-half turnovers by winless Bishop Stang (0-4) while scoring 12 points on offensive rebounds.
Bishop Feehan reeled off the first 11 points of the second half with Hutchins totaling four and Rob Pombraint knocking down a trifecta.
The Shamrock defense held Bishop Stang to shooting just 2-for-14 from the floor in the third quarter.
“We’re trying to be the best that we can be, whatever the level, — regardless of who we’re playing,” O’Connor said. “We came out really focused. We’re deep, we have a lot of different guys who can do things.”
