ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys’ basketball team turned up the defensive intensity, leading to a slew of transition baskets en route to a 79-22 rout of Cristo Rey High of Boston Tuesday.
Yden Boucicaut scored 13 of his 18 points during the first half as the Shamrocks took a commanding 50-13 lead.
Eleven players scored for the Shamrocks (7-1) as junior John Egan scored a career-high 10 points, along with Mike Hutchins and Billy Oram.
The Shamrocks hit only four 3-pointers in the contest, but cashed in on nine of 10 free throws. Bishop Feehan hosts Bishop Stang Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 55, Fairhaven 45
FAIRHAVEN — Ryan Ouellette was one of four Falcons to reach double figures in scoring with 16 points as D-R topped previously unbeaten Fairhaven in a South Coast Conference game,
Pat Palazzi added 12 points T.J. D’Ambrosio 11 and John Marcille 10 for the Falcons (5-1).
D-R broke out to a 15-2 lead after eight minutes and held a 29-18 lead at the half. The Falcons host Old Rochester Friday.
Seekonk 74, Somerset Berkley 65
SOMERSET — The Warriors hit on nine 3-point field goals to avenge a season-opening 30-point loss to the Blue Raiders.
Jason Andrews scored 14 of his 20 points in the first quarter to put Seekonk (2-3) in front.
Jacob Barreira scored 11 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter to keep the Warriors on top. Kyle Blanchard added 16 points and Nathan Clarke 10. The Warriors host Greater New Bedford Voke Friday.
Stoughton 67, Foxboro 64
STOUGHTON — Four Warriors reached double figures in scoring as Foxboro hit on nine 3-point field goals, but fell short.
Dylan Gordon scored 14 of his 19 points during the first half for Foxboro, which was deadlocked at 33-all with the Black Knights. Sophomores Alex Penders (16), Ryan LeClair (15) and Sam Golub (11) paced the Warriors (0-5).
Foxboro owned a 22-10 lead after one quarter as LeClair scored eight points. The Warriors took a 52-50 lead into the fourth quarter. Golub and LeClair each hit three 3-pointers. Foxboro will host Stoughton Thursday.
Milford 66, King Philip 61
MILFORD — Sophomore Will LaPlante scored a career-high 26 points, but the Warriors were unable to topple the Scarlet Hawks in a Hockomock League game.
Milford took a 50-41 lead into the fourth quarter, but KP (0-5) scored 20 points — 10 by Dan Clancy and six from LaPlante to pull to within a basket.
Clancy finished with 17 points for KP (0-5), which missed 15 free throws. The Warriors host Milford Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.