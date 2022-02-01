TAUNTON — The Foxboro High boys basketball team battled back from deficits of 21-5 in the first quarter and 64-51 early in the fourth quarter, but had time run out on their Hockomock League upset plans of Kelley-Rex Division-leading Taunton High, coming up short 69-68 to the Tigers in their Hockomock League clash Tuesday night.
Foxboro junior guard Som Golub, who finished with 13 points, took an in-bounds pass in the final seconds with the Warriors trailing 69-66 and put in a layup, but Taunton (11-1, 11-0) was able to run out the clock without in-bounding the ball to hang on for the win.
Senior Dylan Gordon led Foxboro (5-6, 4-6 league) with 22 points, including 13 in the second quarter to get the Warriors back into the game and only trail 43-37 at halftime. Alex Penders also was in double-figure scoring with 15 points.
The Warriors are at Stoughton Friday.
Attleboro 48, Canton 40
The Bombardiers relied on their defensive stops to pull out the Hockomock League win at home despite shooting only 25 percent from the floor and committing 24 turnovers.
Both teams came out cold with the game tied 6-all after the first quarter, but Attleboro outscored the visitors 16-7 in the second quarter to gain control 22-13 at the half as Alvin Harrison led the way with 19 points for Attleboro’s lone scorer in double figures.
The Bombardiers went up by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs scored the final seven points. Attleboro is at Bishop Feehan Tuesday at 6:30 in a makeup game from the weekend.
King Philip 65, North Attleboro 51
The Warriors led 48-34 entering the fourth quarter when junior guard Will Laplante scored 10 of his game-high 20 points in the final eight minutes in the Hockomock League win at home.
Clancy had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds while teammate Grant Kinney collected 16 points for King Philip (2-8, 4-9).
Casey Poirier led North Attleboro (2-10, 2-9) scorers with 15 points to go with seven rebounds.
Mansfield 69, Oliver Ames 56
Junior forward Chris Hill scored a team-leading 21 points while Andrew Slaney added 15 points as the Hornets ran away at home for the Hockomock League win.
Slaney also had eight rebounds and four assists for Mansfield (12-2, 10-1), which visits Bridgewater-Raynham Wednesday night.
Norton 73, Millis 34
The Lancers rolled out to a 21-7 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in the Tri-Valley League win at home.
Justin Marando scored a game-high 18 points for the Lancers (11-3) and Evan Lander added 13 points as 12 of the 13 players who saw action for Norton logged points.
The Lancers, who led 36-14 at the half, also received solid efforts off the bench from Matt Kirrane and Brandon Scovil. Norton is at Bellingham Friday.