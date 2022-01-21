MANSFIELD — The Taunton High boys’ basketball team extended its shooting range to NBA distance Friday night on the floor of the James Albertini Gymnasium in a pulsating 59-56 decision over Mansfield High between a pair of Hockomock League titans.
The once-beaten Tigers drilled seven of their nine 3-point field goals during the second half to hand the Hornets their second setback of the season.
Trent Santos hit three trifectas over the final two minutes of the third quarter to present Taunton with a 40-37 lead entering the fourth quarter. Santos hit two more in the fourth quarter, the first breaking a 40-all tie and the second creating a 55-50 lead for the Tigers (8-1) with 1:42 remaining.
Then Santos hit the first half of one-and-one free throw chances with 27 and 2.4 seconds remaining to give Taunton its final margin.
“The shots that came out of the sets were not by design,” Taunton coach Charlie Dacey said of deferring to his Tigers’ emotions and shot selection. “The kid (Santos) has confidence and he hit a couple of shots. Sometimes a set works by accident, but we hit some clutch shots. It always comes down to one possession.”
The Tigers’ lead in the waning seconds was challenged by the Hornets’ senior guard Matt Hyland (19 points on eight field goals). Hyland was looking to create some space after teammates deferred to his leadership for shots. Unfortunately, Hyland was whistled for an offensive charging call without the Hornets being able to launch a potential game-tying shot.
“I was hoping that we would be on the other side of a one possession game,” Mansfield High coach Mike Vaughan said.
The Hornets never led in the fourth quarter, closing to within 52-50 of Taunton as Dante James converted an offensive rebound, then Hyland created back-to-back steals, scoring once and setting up Jamess for another bucket with 2:11 remaining.
Chris Hill (19 points, five rebounds) scored in low off of a Hyland pass to cut the Tiger lead to 55-52 with 1:31 left. A drive by Hyland to the basket with James setting him up with a pass, then another Hyland steal cut Taunton’s lead to 57-56 with 35 ticks left on the scoreboard.
“We did a good job of hanging in there,” Vaughan said. “There were times that we were down four, down six and came down and make a good play to get back in it. We just couldn’t get over the hump.”
The Hornets and Tigers battled through one tie at 24-all and seven lead exchanges during the first half which found Mansfield having its largest lead at 11-4 and Taunton having a one-point margin three times.
“They did a good job defensively, I didn’t realize that they were as good as they were,” Vaughan said of the Tigers’ man-to-man approach, attempting to deny Hyland possession at every chance. “We were good defensively, but Santos made some tough shots.”
Four points and three rebounds by Hyland, along with five points by Hill created the early advantage for Mansfield.
The Hornets did not shoot the ball particularly well in the first (5-for-13) or second (five-for-14) quarters, but held a 25-24 lead at intermission as Hill hit a 3-pointer off of a Hyland pass with 1:12 left and the latter then hitting a free throw to break the tie with two seconds to go.
“Defensively we had some stops,” Dacey said of limiting the Hornets to 25 first half points and then to 12 third quarter points on 4-for-13 shooting. “It was a choppy game, but they (Mansfield) make you play that way — you have to fight for everything. We gutted it out.
The Tigers did it too without senior guard Tristan Herry (16 points), who fouled out with 2:06 to go.
“They (Mansfield) don’t rush the clock, they grind and they grind and you make a mental mistake and they make you pay,” Dacey said of the Tigers committing 11 second half turnovers too.”
Mansfield’s last lead came at 33-31 with three minutes left in the third quarter after a spree of six straight points — Hill scoring on a drive, Hyland scoring on a tip-in and Trevor Foley hitting two free throws.
“I don’t know if we got into an offensive rhythm as much as we would have liked to,” Vaughan added. “A lot of possessions we went down and didn’t feel comfortable.”
The Hornets next have a Sunday matinee at 1:30 against King Philip.