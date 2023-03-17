LOWELL — All season long, the Mansfield High boys basketball team had set the pace on the court, but the Hornets’ postseason express ran into a dead end against Malden Catholic High in their MIAA Division 2 state tournament final.
No. 2 seed Mansfield was simply unable to keep up with the top-ranked Lancers Friday at the Tsongas Center, falling 72-54.
From the jump, Mansfield found itself chasing Malden Catholic, not holding a lead at any point in the game as the Hornets closed the book on their season with a record of 25-3.
Mansfield trailed by one-possession early on at 8-5 following a JT Veiking 3-pointer, but a quick and physical Malden Catholic team outperformed the Hornets at nearly every juncture.
“I told the guys early, ‘We’ve got to try and find a way to play up-tempo and live in the moment,’ “ Mansfield head coach Mikle Vaughan said. “It felt like, early when (Malden Catholic) came out, they were playing physical. They had guys jumping passing lanes. It just disrupts your flow.”
The Hornets continued to struggle into the second quarter as their deficit hovered around 10 points for much of the period. Mansfield cut the difference to six at 26-20 off a basket and free throw by Veiking, but Malden Catholic got itself back into its grove to make it a 31-22 game at half.
Two dagger runs by the Lancers in the third quarter sealed the verdict — one in 8-0 fashion and the other at 10-0, to make it 51-20.
With nothing working on offense and turnovers plaguing their flow, Mansfield knew it’s chances to surmount a comeback were quickly slipping away.
“I’ve been here before and I’ve seen it before,” Vaughan said. “I knew it was going to be an uphill battle. They’re talented. They’ve got three kids that are legit. (Nick Martinez), he had 28. When you do stuff against them and they can execute, you’ve got to play perfect, and unfortunately, we weren’t perfect tonight.
Malden Catholic was led by Martinez’s 28 points while Veiking led Mansfield with 16 points and Eddie McCoy scored 14.
Reflecting on this season, Vaughan said the growth by the team was noticeable.
“If you looked at where we were at in December to where we are today, it’s a different team,” Vaughan said. “We had no identity. We were good defensively, but weren’t great offensively. We cleaned all that up and that takes commitment from the guys to trust each other. I thought they did an awesome job all year and the growth we’ve had in just one season is amazing.”
