The postseason has arrived for Massachusetts high school boys basketball.
The postseason bracket released by the MIAA this weekend has several area teams vying for a state title across three divisions, all varying in seeding. The basketball action opens Tuesday, with preliminary-round games across all five divisions kicking off state-wide at 6:30 p.m.
Two area teams embark on a postseason run Tuesday, with Foxboro High and Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High tipping things off.
Twenty-fourth seeded Foxboro opens up the tourney against No. 24 Grafton (13-7). After speculation of shifts in the brackets, Foxboro head coach Jon Gibbs held off before diving too deep on a game plan.
Once the dust settled Sunday, Gibbs said it was time to get to work.
“I knew there was a chance there was going to be some updates. (Saturday) I looked at film a little bit, just to get a general sense, but I didn’t dive in too deep,” Gibbs said. “(Sunday) we’ll dig in and start to dive in and start to formulate a game plan.”
Expectations for Grafton are about standard for a playoff team, anticipating good all-around players that can be a threat anywhere. Gibbs said Foxboro is working on its own plan as it dives deeper into the scouting report ahead of the game, and will get more familiar as it learns more.
“They’ve got some good players and are a good team,” Gibbs said. “In the game I saw, they seem to be reliant on a couple of guys scoring. Defensively we’ll look to key in on them and we’ll look to execute on our own stuff on the other end at a high level. They play some man-to-man, played zone and pressed a little bit. They do a bit of everything on defense. We’ll continue to be ready to use the whole package.”
For No. 34 Dighton-Rehoboth, it’ll open postseason play on the road against No. 31 Middleboro. Opening tip comes at 6:30 p.m.
Dighton-Rehoboth is a little more lucky than some in the revised bracket, getting a team they’ve faced already this season. Head coach Bill Cuthbertson said adjustments to Round 2 against Middleboro aren’t set in stone just yet, pointing to the known traits and successes of Middleboro based off their last matchup.
Middleboro beat Dighton-Rehoboth 60-53 in the first round of the Warrior Classic last Monday.
“We thought we were going to Westwood,” Cuthbertson said, pointing out the original opponent before the bracket was revised. “We played Middleboro last Monday in the Foxboro tournament. I’m sure both teams will make adjustment and both teams are familiar with each other. It was a good, hard fought close game (last Monday). They have very good guards and good size and strength. We haven’t figured out what those adjustments will be, but we’re working on that in the next day or two.”
Cutherbertson did know specifically what needed to be cleaned up for his team ahead of Tuesday’s game, something that has been a problem for the team all season.
“For us, I think the biggest thing is we’ve got to take care of the ball, regardless of who we play,” Cuthbertson said. “That’s been an issue and problem for us all season long.”
Waiting game
Mutliple area teams will have to wait until Friday before playing in their first game of the postseason.
In Division 1, No. 12 Attleboro continues its season with a home game against No. 21 Catholic Memorial at 6:30 p.m.
After a 57-52 win over Catholic Memorial on Feb. 13, the Bombardiers are up for the challenge when it comes to beating the same team for a second time this season.
“Catholic Memorial is one of the better programs in the state each year,” Attleboro head coach Mark Houle said. “When we played them about two weeks ago, they got after us right away and it took a little while for us to respond. They’ve got some very good players, all capable shooters, especially Ryan Higgins.”
In Division 2, second-ranked Mansfield awaits No. 31 Charlestown or No. 34 Nauset for a Friday matchup at home. Charlestown and Nauset play at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
In Division 3, No. 4 Norton will await the winner of No. 36 Greater Lawrence or No. 29 Hudson, who play Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.