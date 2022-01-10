TAUNTON — Playing its first game since Dec. 21 and with only three practice sessions, the Tri-County Regional High boys’ basketball team came away with a 57-37 victory at Bristol Agricultural Monday.
Junior Lorcan Bergeron paced the Cougars with 14 points, while Micah Scott added eight points. The Cougars (2-3) face Southeastern Regional Thursday.
GIRLS Whittier Tech 55, Tri-County 27
FRANKLIN — The Cougars were limited to 12 first half points in the non-league loss after a layoff since Dec. 22.
Tri-County faced a 44-12 halftime deficit as Whittier hit four 3-point field goals. Noelle Kennedy scored seven points for the Cougars (2-3).
Tr-County meets Bay Path Regional Wedneseday.
