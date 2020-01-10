EASTON — The Mansfield High boys basketball team pulled away with a 71-59 Hockomock League win over Oliver Ames, led by the offensive trio of T.J. Guy, Sam Stevens and Matt Boen.
The Hornets (7-2, 5-1) overcame a 3-point halftime deficit and outscored Oliver Ames 39-24 en route to victory.
Guy led all scorers with 22 points and had nine rebounds, while Stevens racked up 19 points on three 3-pointers and added six rebounds and Matt Boen filled the stat sheet with 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists. The trio combined for 19 of Mansfield’s 22 fourth-quarter points.
Mansfield also controlled the defensive glass and had the overall rebound advantage at 35-27. The Hornets, who are riding a three-game win streak, host Canton Tuesday.
Milford 56, North Attleboro 46
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Playing without standout George Ladd (flu), the Rocketeers came out with a better energy in the second half, but still fell in the Hockomock League contest.
Junior guard Edan Kelley scored seven of his team-high 17 points in the second half as the Rocketeers went into the fourth trailing 43-35 after facing a nine-point halftime deficit (29-20).
Senior Ethan Friberg scored 13 points of his own for the Rocketeers (3-6), who visit Franklin on Tuesday.
Foxboro 64, Stoughton 46
FOXBORO — Senior Brandon Borde scored 13 of his game-high 21 points in the second half to propel the Warriors to the Hockomock League win.
Foxboro opened the third quarter with a 7-0 scoring run, en route to extending their 26-19 halftime lead to 52-35 heading into the fourth.
Borde scored seven in the period while Ryan Hughes (nine points) scored six during the stretch.
Donald Rogers complemented the offense with 13 points, Will Morrison added 10 as the Warriors had eight players find the scoring column.
Foxboro (5-4) will travel to Attleboro on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.