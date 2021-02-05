MANSFIELD — A second straight MIAA Division 1 South Sectional title is not be in the cards for Mansfield High coach Mike Vaughan and his boys’ basketball team in this COVID-19 season, but Vaughan has another goal for the Hornets — an unbeaten season.
The Hornets captured victory No. 10 of the abbreviated 2021 campaign Friday at home with their second victory in as many days, 62-34 over Milford High in a Hockomock League contest.
Mansfield (10-0) had trumped the Scarlet Hawks by 38 points in Milford on Thursday.
Jack Colby scored 13 of his 17 points by halftime, while Matt Boen (920 career points) scored 12 of his 15 points over the first 16 minutes as the Hornets staked a 29-22 lead by intermission.
Brendan Foley scored all nine of his points in the second half for the Hornets, who limited Milford to 12 second half points.
Chris Hill added 10 for the Hornets, who had a 14-8 lead after one quarter. Mansfield hit on four 3-pointers in the game and cashed in on 10 of 12 chances at the free throw line.
Mansfield returns to action with a non-league game at home Monday against Plymouth North.
Dedham 45, Norton 40
DEDHAM — The Marauders (10-0) hit a 3-point field goal with 90 seconds left and then converted an offensive rebound on their next possession to break a 40-40 tie and earn the win.
Josh Coffey and Marquise Pina each scored 13 points for Norton (3-3), which owned a 22-21 lead at the half and was deadlocked at 32 points apiece after three quarters. The Lancers committed 19 turnovers.
Norton has a Sunday game at Medway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.