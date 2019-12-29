WESTWOOD — Senior forwards Brandon Borde and Donald Rogers combined for 23 points as the Foxboro High boys’ basketball team held off Needham 47-44 Sunday in the opening round of the Westwood Holiday Tournament.
Foxboro owned a 27-19 lead at intermission and took a 40-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
“The defense settled in, and we were really able to lock them down in the second quarter,” Foxboro coach Jon Gibbs said. “We got a little separation.”
Needham cut the gap to one point in the waning seconds, but Rogers hit a pair of free throws with one second left to seal the victory.
Rogers scored 11 of his 13 points during the second half for Foxboro, while Borde added 12 points. Junior guard Kevin Gallagher hit a trio of 3-point shots for nine points, while Dylan Barreira had seven points.
“Good balanced scoring is what we focus on,” Gibbs added. The Warriors will meet Westwood in Monday’s title tilt beginning at 7 p.m.
Dighton-Rehoboth 56, Classical (R.I.) 53
EASTON — John Marcille and Shane Mello each scored 15 points as the Falcons captured third place at the Oliver Ames Holiday Tournament by stopping Providence’s Classical High.
The Falcons (3-2) gained a 28-22 lead by halftime and never allowed Classical to tie the score or take the lead during the second half.
Mello scored five of his points in the fourth quarter, where D-R nearly silver-plated a Classical comeback by shooting 6-for-13 at the free-throw line, misfiring on three consecutive one-and-one chances.
Pat Palazzi added 10 points, while Shayne O’Neil and Ryan Ouellette each contributed eight points. The Falcons return to the floor Friday at home to host Apponequet in a South Coast Conference game.
