NORTH ATTLEBORO — And on the 23rd day, the basketball gods revealed to the Rocketeers, “a game.”
With no games on its schedule for more than three weeks, and with minimal practice sessions due to COVID-19 protocol, the North Attleboro High boys’ basketball team returned to the hardwood of Ken Pickering Gymnasium Saturday for a game and emerged with a 59-53 Hockomock League win over Sharon High.
The Rocketeers never trailed and were tied just twice, scoring the first nine points of the contest, owning a 22-19 lead at intermission and taking a 39-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
Senior center-forward George Ladd (18 points, 13 rebounds, six assists) factored prominently in North Attleboro taking control.
The Rocketeers received plenty of support from senior Tommy Onorato (seven points), senior Jason Rodriguez (five points, three rebounds, three blocked shots), junior Gavin Wells (nine points, five rebounds), junior Brody Rosenberg (seven points, five rebounds, two assists) and junior Casey Poirier (nine points on a trio of 3-pointers).
North Attleboro, which had not played since a Jan. 14 date with Stoughton, will play Monday at Canton in the second of a four-game in eight-day stretch.
“We didn’t have enough bodies to practice,” North Attleboro coach Sean Mulkerrins of having only six Rocketeers on the floor at any given time. “We used the time well, but it looked like the first game of the season.”
North Attleboro was guided by Ladd (four points, six rebounds) and Onorato (four points) in a 17-point third quarter, the latter defying the Sharon defense with an aggressive drive to the basket, then nailing a 16-foot jumper on the very next possession.
Wells scored six straight Big Red points, twice scoring in low on backdoor layups off of Ladd passes, in a 20-point fourth quarter.
A steal and a basket by Rodriguez followed by a 3-pointer from the fingertips of Onorato (off of yet another Ladd pass) boosted the Big Red lead up to 47-38 with just under five minutes left.
“We got shots that we wanted to get early, but we just didn’t knock them in,” Mulkerrins said.
Ladd fueled North Attleboro to a 9-0 lead with a shot in the lane, two free throws and finishing by off a fast break with a pass from Rosenberg. Then Poirier knocked down the first of his three trifectas off of a pass from Jared Vacher.
North Attleboro did not shoot well, going 4-for-15 in the first quarter and 4-for-17 in the second quarter, while leaving 11 points missed at the free throw line.
However, the Big Red’s defensive intensity resulted in Sharon committing 15 turnovers during the first 16 minutes of play and allowing the Eagles merely 20 shots from the floor in the first half.
“We initially started practice with six guys, then maybe seven guys, it wasn’t only until the last couple of days that we had 10 in the gym,” Mulkerrins said.
Rosenberg broke a 16-all tie with a 3-pointer after a Ladd offensive rebound. Then Ladd broke a 19-all tie with a basket in low on an assist from Rosenberg.
“I’m not complaining, my frustration was on the defensive end, we shouldn’t have given them so many wide open looks,” Mulkerrins said of Sharon scoring 21 fourth quarter points, once closing the gap to three points. “When you don’t play a lot, we got on our heels.”
