MANSFIELD — Whitman-Hanson Regional High, arguably, the best boys’ basketball team in the field for the upcoming MIAA Division 2 South Sectional, delivered a humbling blow to Mansfield High, arguably the best team competing for the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional title.
The Panthers did to the Hornets what few teams have been able to accomplish through the years — hit 11 3-point field goals and score 70 points in a game.
Buoyed by the dynamic play of senior guard Steve Kelly (14 points, four assists, five rebounds), the sharpshooting of junior Nate Amado (23 points with four 3-pointers) and the presence all over the floor of senior Ben Rice (15 points with three 3-pointers and six rebounds) and junior Cole Levangie (13 points, five rebounds), Whitman-Hanson convincingly captured the Roundball Classic title 72-59 at the James Albertini Gymnasium Wednesday.
“We got exposed,” Mansfield High coach Mike Vaughan solmenly stated as the Hornets committed 13 first half turnovers, the Panthers limited Hornet catalytic junior guard Matt Boen to two field goals through three quarters, while Whitman-Hanson six 3-point shots during a 29-point third quarter.
Other than scoring 10 straight first quarter points and having a one-point lead to start the second quarter, the Hornets never again had the advantage nor were tied with the Panthers (20-2).
“We had a good game plan defensively and the kids really executed it,” Whitman-Hanson coach Bob Rodgers said. “It has to be an unselfish defensive approach. We got into this tournament thinking that we would be playing a bit over our seeds with Brockton and Needham and Mansfield.
“But we felt we had good players. We denied Boen as best we could. He’s such a great player. We were rolling the dice thinking that we would be there.”
Trailing just 27-23 at intermission, Mansfield then succumbed to Whitman-Hanson going on a 13-2 blitz over the first three minutes of the second half with Amado nailing two of three Panther trifectas in the surge.
Whitman-Hanson’s lead ballooned to 23 points (59-36) when Rice hit another 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter.
“Whitman-Hanson does a lot of good things, they shoot the ball well,” Vaughan said. “They’re a tough match-up for us for what we like to do defensively,” he added of Whitman-Hanson’s length. “They played harder and executed better.”
The Panthers hit seven of 11 shots in the second quarter and 11 of 13 shots in the third quarter.
Hornet senior forward Sam Stevens hit four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, with 10 of those coming in the fourth quarter.
The Hornets went on a 15-2 surge over a late three-minute span as Makhi Baskin scored five points in low, Andrew Rooney hit a 3-pointer and Stevens scored seven points to close the gap to 67-59 with 1:46 remaining.
“I consider Mike Vaughan perhaps the best coach in the state,” Rodgers said. “There’s nobody better, they’re a well-oiled machine. But Kelly is a special player and the players around him allow him to play at the speed that he plays at. It’s hard for teams to take one or two guys out because somebody else is going to be there.”
The Panthers hit four 3-pointers in the second quarter, and six more in the third quarter.
At the outset of the second half, Amado twice hit 3-pointers, while Kelly hit one as well in a spree of 11 straight Panther points.
“I knew that it wasn’t going to be an easy game for us,” said Vaughan.
