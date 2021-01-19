They were among the leaders of the packs on the boys’ cross country circuit this fall.
Seekonk High senior Andrew Cabral, a top-10 finisher in a trio of Mass. State Track Coaches Association meets; and Bishop Feehan High junior Patrick Healey, the Catholic Central League champion; highlight the selections to The 2020 Sun Chronicle Boys Cross Country All-Star Team.
Four members of the Shamrocks’ first-ever Catholic Central League Championship Meet team are Sun Chronicle All-Stars, led by Healey, who finished first in the field by 51 seconds at 16:28. Joining Healey are his teammates, sophomore Casey Gorhan, junior Ryan Nealon and senior Lincoln Schneider, all of whom finished among the top 10 runners at the meet, placing within 35 seconds of each other.
Seekonk’s Cabral had no option but to compete in the MSTCA calendar of events with no South Coast Conference cross country this season. A repeat Sun Chronicle All-Star, Cabral won the MSTCA Cup Division 2 crown at Highland Park, finishing fifth, was fourth at the Mooney Invitational and ninth at the Kelley Invitational.
Attleboro High is represented by a pair of Sun Chronicle All-Stars in senior classmates and team captains, Nathan Seybert and Neil Bowie, who finished fourth and 11th, respectively, at the Hockomock League Meet closing within 50 seconds of each other.
Mansfield High’s top tandem of junior Chris Leonard and senior Ryan Rispoli were both top-20 finishers at the Hockomock League Meet, closing within seven seconds of each other to gain Sun Chronicle All-Star status.
Rounding out The Sun Chronicle Cross Country All-Star Team are Norton High’s senior master of all events, Paul Wisnaskas, King Philip High senior Jovan Joseph and North Attleboro High senior Jack MacLaughlin.
Wisnaskas won four dual meets for the Lancers and clocked a season-best 15:28 on a 5K course. Joseph cracked the top 10 at the Hockomock League Meet and owns a career-best time of 17:-09, while McLaughlin finished among the top 20 at the Hockomock League Meet and has a career-best time of 17:27 at such distances.
