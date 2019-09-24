WESTWOOD — Bishop Feehan High senior captain Jackson Craig took third overall (17:20) as the Shamrock boys’ cross country team earned a pair of wins against Xaverian (25-30) and Malden Catholic (16-47) at the Catholic Schools Invitational Tuesday.
The Shamrocks pulled ahead as Patrick Healey (17:24), Lucas Jacques and Casey Gohran finished within 12 seconds of each other for the 3-4-5 spots. The Shamrocks (5-0) travel to the Coaches Invitational on Saturday.
- Mansfield fell 24-31 to Franklin in a Hockomock League meet. The Panthers’ Tyler Brogan won in 16:54, with Mike (17:05) and Owen (17:14) Mullahy finishing 3-4 for the Hornets. Ben Giffen (18:04), Chris Leonard and Collin Stevens finished within seven seconds of each other for the 7-8-9 spots for Mansfield.
- Andrew Cabral won in 16:33 as unbeaten (3-0) Seekonk claimed a 19-44 South Coast Conference victory over Old Rochester. Zach Laverdiere (17:30) and Henry Jordan finished within two seconds of each other for the 3-4 spots.
- King Philip Regional senior Mike Griffin took first, finishing the 3.1-mile course in 16:19 as the Warriors earned a 21-40 Hockomock League victory over Taunton. KP took three of the top-4 placements with Griffin, runner-up Mike Norberg (16:35) and Dan Botte (17:40). The Warriors (1-1) visits Attleboro Wednesday.
- Foxboro High senior Ryan Proulx set a course record at Milford High (16:12), but he was the lone Warrior in the top-8 as the Scarlett Hawks took a 20-43 Hockomock League victory. Nate Palter (18:28) took ninth for the Warriors (0-2), who travel to the Frank Kelley Invitational on Saturday.
Oliver Ames 21, Attleboro 36: 1-Sarni (OA), 2-Nathan Seybert (A), 3-McMorrow (OA), 4-McLaughlin (OA), 5-Nipolsi (OA), 6-Ethan Silvia (A), 7-Francis Wenner (A), 8-Looney (OA), 9-Neil Bowie (A), 10-Fidorff (OA), 16:47, course 3.1 mi.
Bishop Feehan 25, Xaverian 30, BF 16, Malden Catholic 47: 1- Kevin Harting (X), 2-Sam Hogan (X), 3-Jackson Craig (BF), 4-Pat Healey (BF), 5-Lucas Jacques (BF), 6-Casey Gohran (BF), 7-Nick Harrington (MD), 8-Lincoln Schneider (BF), 9-Nick Willston (X), 10-Seamus Sutula (BF), 17:11, 3.1 course.
Seekonk 19, Old Rochester 44: 1-Andrew Cabral (S), 2-Craig (ORR), 3-Zach Laverdiere (S), 4-Henry Jordan (S), 5-Zach Reed (S), 6-Marcus Hoskins (S), 7-Jacob Klang (S), 8-James Tenreiro (S), 9-Shaughnessy (ORR), 10-Caleb Cloud (S), 16:33, course 3.1 mi.
North Attleboro xx, Sharon xx: 1- .
Milford 20, Foxboro 43: 1- Ryan Proulx (F), 2-Max Manor (M), 3-Liam Bennett (M), 4-Sam Vilt (M), 5-Jame Comisky (M), 6-Gabe Pardo-Cota (M), 7-Mark Poutters (M), 8-Andres Alvarez (M), 9-Nate Palter (F), 10abe Soares (M), 16:12, 3.1 course.
King Philip 21, Taunton 40: 1-Mike Griffin (KP), 2-Mike Norberg (KP), 4-Dan Botte (KP), 6-Javon Joseph (KP), 7-Nate Sarcash (KP), 8-Brendan Weddleton (KP), 9-Brendon Berdos (KP), 16:19, 3.1 course.
Dighton-Rehoboth xx, Somerset Berkley xx: 1- .
Tri-County xx, Bristol Agr. xx: 1-
