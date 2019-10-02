ATTLEBORO -- Mike Griffin and Mike Norberg finished within five seconds of each other to claim the top two spots as the King Philip Regional High boys' cross country team edged Attleboro 26-32 Wednesday in a Hockomock League meet at Highland Park.
Griffin won the 3.1-mile race at 16:29 for the Warriors (2-1), but it was strong 4-6 performances from Dan Botte (17:55) and Jovan Joseph (18:06) that enabled KP to slip past the Bombardiers.
"Attleboro has a lot of depth," KP coach Chris Elgar said in praise of the Bombardiers, who received a third-place from Nathan Seybert (17:18). The Bombardiers had six runners finish among the top 10.
Foxboro High senior Ryan Proulx crossed the line first by a 47-second margin as the Warriors claimed their first win of the season, 22-35, in a Hockomock League meet against Stoughton. Nate Palter took second (18:36) while Jake Parkman helped Foxboro take each of the top three finishes. Foxboro (1-2) will travel to Sharon on Monday.
Bishop Feehan High senior Jackson Craig was the first of the Shamrocks to cross the line (17:21) in a 20-42 Eastern Athletic Conference win over Bishop Stang. The unbeaten (6-0) Shamrocks nudged past the Spartans as five Bishop Feehan runners finished within 18 seconds of each other.
Pat Healey (17:22) finished second for Feehan and third overall while Lincoln Schneider, Lucas Jacques, Casey Gorhan took the 4-5-6 spots.
Kevin Mahoney and Paul Wisnaskas finished within seven seconds of each other for the 2-3 spots as the Norton High Lancers (3-1) scored a 20-41 victory over Medway in a Tri-Valley League match.
Dan Nobrega (17:13) and Chris Galligan finished within a stride of each other as North Attleboro fell 27-28 to Milford in a Hockomock League meet.
King Philip 26, Attleboro 32: 1-Mike Griffin (KP), 2-Mike Norberg (KP), 3-Nathan Seybert (A), 4-Dan Botte (KP), 5-Francis Wenner (A), 6-Jovan Joseph (KP), 7-Shane Cataloni (A), 8-Zack Martin (A), 9-Neil Bowie (A), 10-Joshua Tiews (A), 16:29, 3.1 course.
Foxboro 22, Stoughton 35: 1-Ryan Proulx (F), 2-Nate Palter, 3-Jake Parkman (F), 4-Currier (S), 5-Nalek (S), 6-Herriques (S), 7-Nick Olson (F), 8-Ozturk (S), 9-Connor Callahan (F), 10-Liam Cody, 17:49, 3.1 course.
Bishop Feehan 20, Bishop Stang 42: 1-Aidan O'Malley (BS), 2-Jackson Craig (BF), 3-Pat Healey (BF), 4-Lincoln Schneider (BF), 5-Lucas Jacques (BF), 6-Casey Gorhan (BF), 7-Seamus Sutula (BF), 8-Derek Sullivan (BS), 9-Ethan Gallishaw (BF), 10-Ryan Nealon (BF), 17:17, 3.1 course.
Norton 20, Medway 41: 1-Fennerty (M), 2-Kevin Mahoney (N), 3-Paul Wisnaskas (N), 4-Tom Bingel (N), 5-Sean Wynne (N), 6-Dave Dennett (N), 7-Derek Bamford (N), 8-Connors (M), 9-Greene (M), 10-Charlie Mills (N), 17:46, course 2.95 mi.
Milford 27, North Attleboro 28: 1-Manner (M), 2-Dan Nobrega (NA), 3-Chris Galligan (NA), 4-Bennett (M), 5-Comisky (M), 6-Casey Poirier (NA), 7-Griffin Gouck (NA), 8-Butters (M), 9-Bilt (M), 10-Coda (M), 16:45, course 3.1 mi.
