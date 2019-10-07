WRENTHAM — Senior Mike Griffin was the first across the finish line on the 2.9-mile King Philip Regional High cross country course Monday as the Warriors held off Mansfield High 26-31 in a Hockomock League meet.
Griffin won by six seconds over teammate Mike Norberg as KP (3-1) nudged past the Hornets with Dan Botte (16:20) and Jovan Joseph taking the 5-6 spots, finishing within six seconds of each other.
Owen Mullahy (15:15) and Mike Mullahy finished within 14 seconds of each other for the 3-4 spots for Mansfield.
- Nathan Seybert (17:08) was the first to finish for Attleboro and the Bombardiers took fourth through seventh to earn a 23-32 Hockomock League victory over Taunton. Fourth-place finisher Shayne Cataloni (18:36) was a key for the Bombardiers (1-3) who earned their first win.
- Senior Dan Nobrega won in 17:41 as North Attleboro (2-2) took a 24-32 victory over Canton in a Hockomock League meet. Chris Galligan was a close second while Griffin Gouck provided a key No. 4 finish (at 18:15).
- Foxboro’s Ryan Proulx finished first by 46 seconds in 15:18, but the Warriors had only two finishers place in the top-10 in falling to Sharon 20-43 in the Hockomock League meet. Nate Palter took ninth (17:21) for the Warriors (1-3).
King Philip 26, Mansfield 31: 1-Mike Griffin (KP), 2-Mike Norberg (KP), 3-Owen Mullahy (M), 4-Mike Mullahy (M), 5-Dan Botte (KP), 6-Jovan Joseph (KP), 7-Chris Leonard (M), 8-Collin Stevens (M), 9-Ben Giffen (M), 10-Tim Corkery (M), 14:59, course 2.9 mi.
Attleboro 23, Taunton 32: 1-Nate Seybert (Att.) 2-Cali Ty (T), 3-Nolan Tavares (T), 4-Shayne Cataloni (A), 5-Neil Bowie (A), 6-Ethan Sylvia (A), 7-Lee Casstevens (A), 8-Ryan Strawbridge (T), 9-Brayden Cali (T), 10-Colin Quinland (T), 17:08, 3.1 course.
North Attleboro 24, Canton 32: 1- Dan Nobrega (NA), 2-Chris Galligan (NA), 3-Downing (C), 4-Griffin Gouck (NA), 5-Malestra (C), 6-Hernan (C), 7-Milne (C), 8-Casey Poirier (NA), 9-Mark Carlson (NA), 10-Jack McLaughlin (NA), 17:41.
Sharon 20, Foxboro 43: 1-Ryan Proulx (F), 2-Kong (S), 3-Starovohton (S), 4-Saks (S), 5-Reddy (S), 6-Dubria (S), 7- Mihajlovits (S), 8-Tao (S), 9-Nate Palter (F), 10-Chorney (S), 15:18, course 3.1 mi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.