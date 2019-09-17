MANSFIELD — Michael and Owen Mullahy finished within a half-stride of each other in covering the Mansfield High 3.1-mile cross country course at 17:07 to lead the Hornets to a season-opening 23-33 victory over Attleboro High Tuesday in a Hockomock League meet.
In presenting new head coach Ian Campbell with a victory in his debut, the Hornets had two other runners among the top five to nudge past the Bombardiers as senior Ben Giffen (17:50) and sophomore Collin Stevens (17:55) captured the No. 4 and 5 spots.
Nathan Seybert was Attleboro’s top finisher in third at 17:32.
- A block of Bishop Feehan runners enabled the Shamrocks to score a 24-35 victory over North Attleboro. Lucas Jacques took second place for the Shamrocks, but Jackson Craig, Pat Healey, Casey Gorham, Lincoln Schneider and Seamus Sutukla captured the No. 4-8 spots.
- North Attleboro captured its Hockomock League season debut 15-48 over Stoughton. Sophomore Chris Galligan won the 3.1 mile race for the Big Red at 17:54, a 10-second margin of victory over teammate Dan Nobrega.
- The Seekonk boys had the first four finishers on its home 2.8-mile course in season-opening SCC victories over Case (16-39) and Somerset Berkley (16-43). Junior Andrew Cabral won for the Warriors at 14:35, three seconds ahead of senior Henry Jordan. Sophomore Zack Laverdiere took third for Seekonk at 17:47.
- King Philip’s Mike Griffin clocked a winning time of 14:34 on the Warriors’ revised 2.9-mile course, but Franklin scored a 25-34 victory in the Hockomock League meet. Griffin edged Franklin’s Tyler Brogan (14:51). Mike Norberg (14:51) and Dan Botte (16:04) took the third and seventh spots for KP. Freshman Brandon Berdos won the 3-kilometer freshman race at 10:32.
- Senior Ryan Proulx breezed through Foxboro High’s 3.1-mile course, winning by a course-record 37-second margin of 16:36, but the Warriors bowed 26-31 to Canton in their Hockomock League season debut. Proulx captured first in 1:57, while Foxboro’s Nate Palter took third in 18:51.
Mansfield 23, Attleboro 33: 1-Michael Mullahy (M), 2-Owen Mullahy (M), 3-Nathan Seybert (A), 4-Benjamin Giffen (M), 5-Collin Stevens (M), 6-Wenner (A), 7-Sylvia (A), 8-Bowie (A), 9-Martin (A), 10-Cataloni (A), 11-Trevor Flint (M), 12-Chris Leonard (M), 17:07, course 3.1 mi.
Canton 26, Foxboro 31: 1-Ryan Proulx (F), 2-Downing (C), 3-Nate Palter (F), 4-Madestra (C), 5-Hernon (C), 6-Jake Parkman (F), 7-Milne (C), 8-Rota (C), 9-Jabbour (C), 10-Nic Olson (F), 16:36, course 3.1 mi.
North Attleboro 15, Stoughton 48: 1-Chris Galligan (NA), 2-Dan Nobrega (NA), 3-Griffin Gouck (NA), 4-Casey Poirier (NA), 5-Jack MacLaughlin (NA), 6-Mark Carlson (NA), 7-Henricks (S), 8-Ozurk (S), 9-Will Bradley (NA), 10-Currier (S), 17:54, course 3.1 mi.
Bishop Feehan 24, North Attleboro 35: 1-Galligan (NA), 2-Lucas Jacques (BF), 3-Nobrega (NA), 4-Jackson Craig (BF), 5-Pat Healey (BF), 6-Casey Gorham (BF), 7-Lincoln Schneider (BF), 8-Seamus Sutula (BF), 9-Gouck (NA), 10-Poirier (NA), 17:54, course 3.1 mi.
Seekonk 16, Case 39; Seekonk 16, Somerset Berkley 43: 1-Andrew Cabral (S), 2-Henry Jordan (S), 3-Zack Laverdiere (S), 4-Marcus Hoskins (S), 5-Gagliardi (SB), 6-Zach Reed (S), 7-Jacob Klang (S), 8-Milan (SB), 9-McKeon (SB), 10-Rebello (SB), 14:35, course 2.8 mi.
