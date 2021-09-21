NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High boys’ cross country team broke into the win column for the first time this Hockomock League season by stepping past Foxboro High 23-34 Tuesday.
Griffin Gouck (17:32), Will Atwood and Chris Galligan placed 2-3-4 for the Rocketeers to gain the win. Nick Olson captured the No. 1 spot for Foxboro, covering the course in 17:18 fir a 14-second margin of victory.
- Seniors Collin Riley, Riley Tremblay and Chris Leonard captured the 2-3-4 spots respectively, finishing within 18 seconds of each other to give Mansfield (2-0) a 23-32 decision over Milford in a Hockomock League meet.
- Zach Laverdiere was the first to finish for 4-0 Seekonk in a 22-35 South Coast Conference win over Somerset Berkley. Laverdiere clocked a time of 17:52, winning by 34 seconds.
- Attleboro (0-2) fell 20-43 to Franklin in a Hockomock League meet. Lee Casstevens captured first place for AHS at 17:35, winning by 43 seconds.
- Josh Rebelo finished fourth (at 18:16) for Dighton-Rehoboth (1-2) in a 24-32 loss to Fairhaven in a South Coast Conference meet.
- Lorcan Bergeron posted a winning time of 20:43 on the 3.1-mile course as Tri-County (1-1) gained a 20-41 victory over Holbrook in a Mayflower League meet. Griffin Kaplan, Wyatt Boucher and Andrew Caufield went 3-4-5, finishing within a minute of each other.
North Attleboro 23, Foxboro 34: 1-Nick Olson (F), 2-Griffin Gouck (NA), 3-Will Atwood (NA), 4-Chris Galligan (NA), 5-Brooke Stone (F), 6-Casey Poirier (NA), 7-Steve Yanni (F), 8-Jason Drinan (NA), 9-Chris Proulx (F), 10-Nate Bennett (NA), 17:18, course 3.1 mi. .
Franklin 20, Attleboro 43: 1-Lee Casstevens 17:35, 2-Fidviewicz (F), 3-Bolden (F), 4-Ranieiri (F), 5-Apicella (F), 6-Farrow (F), 7-Kucich (F), 8-Stevens (F), 9-Jacob Blavek (A), 10-Don Cavmino (A), 17:35, course 3.1 mi.
Mansfield 23, Milford 32: 2-Collin Riley 17:29, 3-Rley Tremblay 17:45, 4-Chris Leonard 17:47, 6-Talon Johnson 18:34, 8-Clarke Mackin 19:06.
Bishop Feehan 15, St. Joseph’s 50; BF 27, Bishop Fenwick 32: 1-Casey Gorhan (BF), 2-Smith (Fe.), 3-Burr ((Fe.), 4-Santos (Fe.), 5-tie: Noah Gomes D’Sa, Alex Almeida, Jack Bernier (BF), 8-Andew Kubaksa (BF), 9-Cormack Masterson (BF), 10-Anthony Kurtzer (BF), 14:54, course 2.6 mi.
Seekonk 22, Somerset Berkley 35: 1-Zach Laverdiere (S), 2-Caiden Sears (S), 3-Montog (SB), 4-Noah Amaral (S), 5-Hansen (SB), 6-Sean Simmons (S), 7-Scanlon (SB), 8-Dauphin (SB), 9-Saul Simmons (S), 10-Noah Tadros (S), 17:52, course 3.1 mi.
Fairhaven 24, Dighton-Rehoboth 32: 1-Carreira (F), 2-Keits (F), 3-Benoit (F), 4-Josh Rebelo (DR), 5-Nick Ware (DR), 6-Graeme Sullivan (DR), 7-Munroe (F), 8-Brady Courcy (DR), 9-Jackson Pogany (DR), 10-Mike Lavigne (DR), 17:08, course 3.1 mi.
Tri-County 20, Holbrook 41: 1-Lorcan Bergeron 20:43, 3-Griffin Kaplan 21:19, 4-Wyatt Boucher 21:41, 5-Andrew Caufield 22:10, 7-Anthony Lum 23:46, 8-Will Daggett 23:57, 10-Daven Leber 25:20.
