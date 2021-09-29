MANSFIELD — Griffin Gouck, Chris Galligan, Will Atwood and Casey Poirier took four consecutive spots in leading the North Attleboro High boys’ cross country team to a 20-42 victory over Stoughton High Wednesday in a Hockomock League meet.
Gouck captured the No. 2 spot overall on the 3.1 mile-course in 17:58, while Galligan (17:58) and Atwood finished 18 seconds apart for the key 3-4 spots for the Rocketeers (2-1).
- Lee Casstevens finished second at 17:12, while Attleboro had six runners finish among the top 10 in a 24-33 victory over Milford. Ethan Sylvia took third for AHS (1-2), while Austin Bowie (20:18) and Luke Smith finished within eight seconds of each other for the decisive 8-10 spots.
- Unbeaten Norton improved to 5-0 by racing past Dedham 15-50 in a Tri-Valley League meet. Andrew McConnell won the race on the 2.95 mile course at 19:52, while all 10 Norton runners finished in a pack within five seconds.
- In South Coast Conference action, Dighton-Rehoboth (3-2) topped Apponequet 25-34. Graeme Sullian won the boys’ race (at 18:08) for D-R. Brady Courcy, Mike Lavigne and Jackson Pogany finished within 40 seconds of each other for the meet-clinching 6-7-8 spots.
Attleboro 24, Milford 33: 1-Kavinski (M), 2-Lee Casstevens (A), 3-Ethan Sylvia (A), 4-Butters (M), 5-John Pazmino (A), 6-Jacob Clavek (A), 7-Wong (M), 8-Austin Bowie (A), 9-Fletcher (M), 10-Luke Smith (A), 17:10, course 3.1 mi.
North Attleboro 20, Stoughton 42: 1-Ostruk (S), 2-Griffin Gouck (NA), 3-Chris Galligan (NA), 4-Will Atwood (NA), 5-Casey Poirier (NA), 6-Evan Tino (NA), 7-Jason Drinan (NA), 8-Henriques (S), 9-Nick Hawe (NA), 10-Gibson (S), 17:17, course 3.1 mi.
Norton 15, Dedham 50: 1-Andrew McConnell (N), 2-Charlie Mills (N), 3-Aidan Masse (N), 4-Mike Katsikis (N), 5-Jacob Olllerhead (N), 6-Bradon Scovill (N), 7-Brennan Johnson (N), 8-Owen Moon (N), 9-Tyler Bruno (N), 10-Ryan Deady (N), 19:52, course 2.95 mi.
Dighton-Rehoboth boys 25, Apponequet 34: 1-Graeme Sullivan 18:08, 3-Nick Ware 18:41, 6-Brady Courcy 19:22, 7-MIke Lavigne 20:06, 8-Jackson Pogany 20:12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.