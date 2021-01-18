A trio of Mansfield High golfers who guided the Hornets to a pair of back-to-back Hockomock League championships, along with two golfers apiece from the upstart King Philip Regional High and North Attleboro High programs, highlight the selections to The 2020 Sun Chronicle Golf All-Star Team.
With .500 records during the regular match season, the Warriors of King Philip and Rocketeers saved their best for last, taking the top two spots at the Hockomock League Championship Tournament.
Hockomock League Tournament titlist Jared Curran and junior classmate Mike Matheson are King Philip’s Sun Chronicle Al-Stars while North Attleboro underclassmen Jake Gaskin and Big Red football star Tyler DeMattio join them among the area’s elite selections.
The perennial powerhouse program of coach Arthur Anderson at Bishop Feehan High is represented by sophomore Chad Correia and one of the top female players in the state, Carol Pignato. Along with them are Feehan senior standouts Drew Payson and Brad Gillen along with junior James Kannally. The Shamrocks’ quintet had average scores of 40 or better on the season.
Mansfield High four-year starters Nate Morrealle, Ryan Dow, Brian See and Joe Gormley all averaged 39 or better to earn spots on The Sun Chronicle All-Star Team. Accompanying them is Norton High junior Jack MacPartland, the Lancers’ medalist for the Tri-Valley League season.
King Philip lost four straight matches to start the season, but finished at 6-4 to reach the Hockomock League Championship Tournament in which Curran shot a medalist round of 78 and Matheson came in at 81, while Patrick Reardon finished at 79 as the Warriors won the title by nine strokes.
