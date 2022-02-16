BROCKTON — The Attleboro High boys hockey team continues to search for its first win of the season, dropping to 0-15 following a 4-0 loss to Stoughton/Brockton High Wednesday night at Asiaf Rink.
The Bombardiers faced a flurry of shots from the Knight Boxers, with goaltender Nick Piazza stopping 40 shots in the loss.
“We played hard,” Attleboro head coach Greg Chamberlain said. “Just couldn’t get it done. They (Stoughton/Brockton) just capitalized on a couple of mistakes we made.”
The next game for Attleboro will be Saturday at New England Sports Village when the Bombardiers take on Westwood in a 4:30 p.m. contest.