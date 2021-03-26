Posting its first Hockomock League title in 15 years and first victory over Franklin High in nearly a decade, the King Philip Regional High boys’ hockey team will certainly remember all of the positives to emerge from the pandemic-ridden 2021 season.
And so will the skaters from Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High and Seekonk High, who not only captured their first-ever South Coast Conference championship, but completed the season unbeaten as well.
Five of those KP Warriors and four from the co-op roster of D-R/Seekonk highlight the selections to The Sun Chronicle 2021 Boys Hockey All-Star Team.
Senior defensemen David Lawler and Rocco Bianculli join four-year varsity veteran forward Conor Cooke, 13-point producer Shaun Fitzpatrick and freshman Brad Guden, who was the Warriors’ leading scorer with 20 points.
D-R/Seekonk is represented among the area’s elite hockey players by senior captain and 23-point scoring defenseman Wyatt Nastar, 11-goal scorer Devin Dailey, 25-point producer Liam Fecteau and 20-point scorer Noah Bastis.
“I knew that we had the firepower,” King Philip High coach Paul Carlow said of his Warriors, who finished 9-1 and presented Carlow him with his 50th career victory.
King Philip finished the season on a seven-game winning streak and posted a 6-0 mark on its home ice while tying for second in the Hockomock League in goals (61) and third in the loop in goals against (21).
D-R/Seekonk out-shot foes by an average of 41-21, with six games with 40 or more shots. D-R/Seekonk scored four goals or more in nine of its 11 games, going 10-0-1 for its first hockey title in the 39 years that the SCC has been in existence.
Rounding out The Sun Chronicle Boys All-Stars are trios from Mansfield High, Foxboro High, Bishop Feehan and North Attleboro High, along with Norton High’s All-TVL selection and leading scorer Mike Whalen, and a pair of Attleboro High Bombardiers — junior goalie Nick Piazza and sophomore forward Aidan Dryjowicz.
Bishop Feehan is represented by junior goaltender Ryan D’Amato, senior captain and 10-point scorer Kevin Barrera, along with sophomore defenseman Thomas Franzosa.
Mansfield High’s Sun Chronicle All-Stars include eight-goal scorer Mark DeGirolamo, seven-goal scorer Dillion Benoit and senior captain and seven-point producer Cam Page.
The Foxboro High Warriors boast senior captain and 14-point producer Brady Daly, senior captain and 15-point producer Kirk Leach, and junior power right wing Jack Watts.
The eight-win Rocketeers have smooth skating senior captain Charlie Connolly, 12-goal scorer, junior left wing Brady Sarro and their leading scorer, 23-point producer junior Nik Kojoian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.