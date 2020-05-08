With a half-dozen teams qualifying for the MIAA Tournament, The Sun Chronicle 2019-20 Boys’ Hockey All-Star Team did not lack for stardom.
Five Shamrocks from the Bishop Feehan High team that reached the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional championship game and four Warriors from the Foxboro High team that skated into the Division 3 South Sectional semifinals highlight the selections to The Sun Chronicle All-Star Team.
They are joined among the area elite by three members apiece from the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional qualifiers from King Philip Regional High and Mansfield High of the Hockomock League, along with a trio of players from the Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk co-op team which produced a single-season record 14 wins.
North Attleboro High has 33-point scorer, senior center Dennis Morehouse and four-year senior stalwart on defense Will Yeomans on The Sun Chronicle All-Star Team. Joining them are All-Tri-Valley League defenseman Billy McCarthy of Norton High and Attleboro High’s 99-point career scorer Ryan Morry.
Coach Kevin Dunn’s 13-win Shamrocks are represented on the All-Star roster by 29-point scorer and senior center Jason Sullivan; 24-point scorer, senior forward Kevin Borah; 25-point junior forward Kevin Barrera; and two cogs behind the blue line — senior defenseman Thomas Potenza and and sophomore goalie Ryan D’Amato, who helped the team limit 15 opponents to three goals or less.
After a 1-5 start to the season against a strong caliber of competition, the Shamrocks went 5-0-1 down the stretch and then beat No. 2 seeded Plymouth North, No. 10 seeded Brookline and No. 6 seeded Medway, allowing four goals over those nine periods before losing the title tilt to Canton.
Coach Mark Cedorchuk’s Foxboro Warriors boast a bevy of Sun Chronicle All-Stars in senior left wing and 29-point scorer Ron MacLellan, junior center and 20-goal scorer Kirk Leach, sophomore right wing and 27-point scorer Jack Watts, and one of the premier goalkeepers in the Hockomock League in senior Espen Reager, who owned a 1.94 goals against mark.
The Warriors with a penchant for defense limited 16 foes to two goals or less and produced a 12-game (9-0-3) unbeaten skein along the way into the Final Four of the Division 3 South Tournament before losing to eventual champion Hanover. The Warriors beat No. 10 Abington and No. 2 St. John Paul in the post-season, taking 12 wins overall.
The King Philip Warriors are represented on The Sun Chronicle All-Stars squad by senior captain and 24-point producer Joe Boselli, senior defenseman Kyle Gray, who set up 15 goals, and junior defenseman and 24-point scorer Rocco Bianculli.
The Mansfield Hornets have three players who earned Sun Chronicle All-Star acclaim in senior forward and 20-point producer Jake Lund, senior goalkeeper Sean McCafferty, the owner of a 1.44 goals against mark and senior defenseman Joe Troiano, who helped the Hornets limit 15 opponents to three goals or less.
Rounding out The Sun Chronicle All-Stars Team are D-R/Seekonk senior goalkeeper Paul Jarvis, who posted a 1.73 goals against, junior defenseman Wyatt Nastar, who contributed 21 assists; and freshman forward Liam Fecteau, a 42-point producer and the team’s leading scorer.
