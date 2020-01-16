FRANKLIN — The Franklin High boys’ hockey team scored three goals in each period in skating past Attleboro High 9-2 in a Hockomock League game at the Pirini Arena.
FRANKLIN -- The Franklin High hockey team scored three goals in each period in skating past Attleboro High 9-2 in a Hockomock League game at the Pirini Arena.
Junior Owen Dryjowicz scored both goals for the Bombardiers (3-6-1), who faced a 6-1 deficit entering the third period. Nick Piazza tended goal for AHS over the first two periods, while Mike Dutremble took over for the third period.
Dryjowicz put AHS on the scoreboard in the second period with Austin Blais and Aiden Diggin assisting. Dryjowicz scored his second goal in the third period with Ryan Morry and Liam McDonough assisting. The Bombardiers are off until an 8 p.m. faceoff in Foxboro against King Philip on Wednesday.
