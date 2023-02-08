ATTLEBORO — This season has been a long one for the Attleboro High boys hockey team, which had high expectations entering it after a winless 2021-22 campaign.
While the Bombardiers have made progress on the ice, the turnaround continues to be a work in progress. On Wednesday, Oliver Ames High handed Attleboro its sixth straight setback with a 5-0 shutout at New England Sports Village.
Attleboro put 20 shots on goal, but had nothing to show for it on the scoreboard as the Bombardiers fell to 2-13 overall, and 0-8 in the Hockomock League.
First-year AHS head coach Gary Warren said his competitive nature brings out his desire to want to be better, but it hasn’t always been reciprocated by the results.
“We watch and want to react after what we’re watching,” Warren said. “I’m disappointed. We can be better, we’re just lazy. That’s what it comes down to.
(Oliver Ames) got a five minute major in the third and the shots got a little better. OA carried most of the play, beat us to the puck and were stronger on the puck. That’s the two biggest things. They’re a good team. I was a little disappointed with some of the guy’s efforts.
“We had higher expectations,” Warren added. “I expected to win at least one league game, and now we’re going four years without winning a league game. It’s pretty disappointing. I take the blame for that.”
Warren tipped his cap to the Tigers, who outplayed the Bombardiers on multiple levels. Oliver Ames scored twice in the first period and added one more in the second period. The Tigers then added a pair of goals in the third to cap the scoring. Two of Oliver Ames’ goals were shorthanded.
“OA is a scrappy, hard-working team,” Warren said. “They’re what we should try to be. Positives, a lot of people got to play tonight. We had a lot of people on the ice. A lot of kids that don’t usually get some ice (time) got some. They plated well, as best they can.”
Looking ahead, the rebuild for the young Attleboro squad may be a longer one than one year with multiple senior scorers departing after this season. Mike Lachance, Owen Parker and Colin Flynn are players of note who celebrated Senior Night on Wednesday, along with Noah Silva and Luke Logan.
“The immediate future is not where we wanted it to be,” Warren said. ‘We wanted to see some of our sophomores step up and be better. A couple have. We’re losing (our seniors), and Flynn and Lachance have been our offense. The year after (next) might look bright.”
The Bombardiers next play Saturday against Tri-County, which Attleboro defeated 10-4 on Dec. 21.
