ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys hockey team dropped a 5-2 decision to Diman Regional Voke on Wednesday afternoon at New England Sports Village, closing out its season at 4-15.
The Bombardiers held a 2-0 lead going into the third period, but Diman scored five unanswered goals in the final frame, with two coming in the final two minutes of play.
Scoring for Attleboro was Noah Silva at 6:11 in the first period and Colin Flynn with 1:36 to go in the second. Registering assists was Bryan Capone, Beckett Stone, Owen Parker and Cameron Harrison.
Mansfield 3, Silver Lake 2
FOXBORO — Mansfield earned the win at Foxboro Sports Center, getting goals from Connor Davey, James Warren and Thomas Gormley.
The Hornets ended their season with a 5-15-2 record and wins in their final two games.