ATTLEBORO — It was another point taken by the Attleboro High hockey team, a most coveted one at that — battling through scoreless first and third periods, overcoming a two-goal deficit as well.
“Again we have to look at the positives,” AHS coach Mark Homer after the Bombardiers had to settle for a 3-3 tie with Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday at the New England Sports Village.
The Bombardiers (1-1-1) scored a trio of goals over a four-minute span of the second period in rallying from a two-goal deficit, but then surrendered the tying tally to the Vineyarders with 39 seconds remaining after Martha’s Vineyard had yanked its goalkeeper in favor of a sixth skater.
“We’re playing better, but there’s a long way to go,” Homer said of the Bombardiers. “The goaltending has been very consistent, he’s (Nick Piazza) done a very good job. In that second period you could feel it (momentum).”
Both Owen Dryjowicz (at 6:45) and Nate Parker (on the ensuing faceoff at 7) both scored unassisted goals with strong individual efforts to the net to knot the score.
Then at 10:49, Aidan Dryjowicz put the Bombardiers in front with brother Owen and Parker assisting.
AHS surrendered a go-ahead goal to the Vineyarders just 53 seconds into the contest when Logan Araujo created a steal and skated in alone on Piazza. Then at 5:41 of the second period, Colby Zarba scored the first of his two goals for the Vineyarders on a power play.
AHS was assessed just three penalties in the contest, one of them a matching minor and one in the third period. “You play five-on-five you get a rhythm going,” Homer said.
“We forechecked hard,” added the AHS mentor. “We stayed out of the (penalty) box, we were able to play our game a bit and that made a difference.”
North Attleboro 1, Oliver Ames 1
ATTLEBORO — North Attleboro senior forward Dennis Morehouse scored in the opening minute of the Hockomock League game with Will Yeomans assisting, but the Rocketeers went scoreless the rest of the way and had to settle for one point in the stalemate with Oliver Ames at the New England Sports Village.
Oliver Ames scored the equalizer in the first minute of the second period, then both teams were held off of the scoreboard through the final 29 minutes of the game. North held a 32-14 advantage in shots on goal.
North had a potential second go-ahead goal midway through the third period waved off by a high stick infraction and were afforded just two power play chances in the contest.
The Rocketeers (1-0-1) take on Bishop Feehan at the NESV Saturday at 7 p.m.
Medfield 3, Norton 1
FRANKLIN — The Lancers surrendered a pair of early second period goals to the Tri-Valley League member, but the gap to one and then went scoreless through the third period at the Pirelli Arena.
“We played well, we were close,” Norton coach Jay Thebado said as the Lancers got on the scoreboard on a goal by Mike Whalen in the second period, narrowing the Medfield lead to 2-1.
Colin Lyons totaled 30 saves in goal for the Lancers (0-1-1), who went unrewarded on a pair of third period power plays. Norton next hosts Everett in a non-league game at 7 p.m. Saturday in Foxboro.
South Shore 5, Tri-County 3
ROCKLAND — The Cougars unleashed 47 shots, but could score just once through the first two periods of play in losing the Mayflower League game. Tri-County goalie Andrew Todd totaled 32 saves, including one on a penalty shot.
Tri-County (1-1) took the lead with a first period goal off the stick of Marcus Arcieri with Joe Charlebois assisting. However, the Cougars were surrendered two first period goals to South Shore Voke, the second on a penalty shot and faced a 3-1 deficit entering the third period.
Brody Dalzell and Bruce Dalzell netted third period goals for Tri-County, which but the gap to 4-3 before surrendering an empty net tally. The Cougars next host Sacred Heart in Franklin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
King Philip 5, Coyle Cassidy 0
RAYNHAM-- Rocco Bianculli tallied three points (two goals and one assist), Nate Ihley compiled his first career shutout following a 19-save performance while Conor Cook scored what proved to be the game winner at 7:40 of the first period in the Warriors’ non-league victory.
Jeff Bowes assisted on the goal by Cook, one of his two assists in the contest.
King Philip (2-0) will travel to Archbishop Williams on Saturday.
