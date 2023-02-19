FRANKLIN — The Attleboro boys hockey team scored three unanswered goals in the third period to defeat Bellingham on Saturday, winning 4-1 at Pirelli Ice Arena.

Down 1-0, Attleboro brought the game even with a goal off the tape of Colin Flynn in the second period. The game remained locked at 1-1 entering the third period.

