FRANKLIN — The Attleboro boys hockey team scored three unanswered goals in the third period to defeat Bellingham on Saturday, winning 4-1 at Pirelli Ice Arena.
Down 1-0, Attleboro brought the game even with a goal off the tape of Colin Flynn in the second period. The game remained locked at 1-1 entering the third period.
The Bombardiers pulled ahead off Cameron Harrison’s coast-to-coast score to make it 2-1. Michael Lachance added insurance four minutes later and Beckett Stone sealed the deal with a goal with six minutes to go in regulation.
In goal was Julien Horton for Attleboro, securing the win. Attleboro (4-14) plays on Wednesday against Diman.
North Attleboro 6, Mansfield 5
WALPOLE — Mark Ayvazyan, Kaden Burns and Joe Quinn scored two goals each for North Attleboro to help push it past Mansfield on Saturday at Rodman Arena.
A goal from Burns with 1:55 left in the third period was the difference in the win. Nate Kelly stopped 26 shots for the win.
Scoring for Mansfield were Thomas Gormley (two), James Warren, Ryan DiGirolamo and Cody Gordon.
North Attleboro (9-5-4) plays again on Monday against Walpole. Mansfield (3-13-2) plays against Silver Lake on Wednesday.
