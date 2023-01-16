ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys hockey team picked up a 2-1 win over Holliston High on Monday night in a penalty-filled clash at New England Sports Village.
The Bombardiers had 12 penalties in the win, going down a man or two men multiple times through the game. A scuffle at the end of the game between both teams led to a disqualification of one Attleboro player
“It was a good hockey game,” Attleboro head coach Gary Warren said. “A lot of penalties. We killed off multiple five-on-threes, we took too many penalties. At the end of the game, we won, and there was a little donnybrook in the corner. We’ve got to have smarter heads.
“It was an exciting, up and down game, but the disqualification at the end took the focus off that. We’ve got to be smarter than that, we can’t let our emotions get the best of us.”
Attleboro got on the board first with a power play goal by Colin Flynn for the only goal of the period.
“Very pretty goal,” Warren said. “He got a pass from Beckett Stone, broke in on the right and did a between the legs to snap the puck back and over. It was a highlight goal, the one you practice in practice. Very pretty goal, you don’t usually see that in a game.”
Holliston answered with a power play goal of its own midway through the second period to even the score, but Owen Parker ‘s score in the second period proved to be the difference to give Attleboro the lead.
Bombardiers netminder Julien Horton stopped 40 shots to preserve the win.
Attleboro next hosts North Attleboro Wednesday.
North Attleboro 0, Bridgewater-Raynham 0 (SO)
BRIDGEWATER — The Rocketeers fell to the Trojans in the fourth round of a shootout at Bridgewater Ice Arena.
Due to the game being in a tournament format, is is officially scored a tie in the standings, but Bridgewater-Raynham advances in tournament play. Both team played scoreless through regulation and through a 4-on-4 overtime period.
Kyle Gruber stood on his head, recording 33 saves.
“He was phenomenal, it was great,” North Attleboro head coach Kyle Heagney said. “Both goalies were phenomenal. He was awesome in net. It was one of those games where it was up and back, and each time a team entered the zone you held your breath because you didn’t know what was going to happen.”
North plays crosstown rival Attleboro on Wednesday.