ATTLEBORO — It’s a new ice age for the Attleboro High boys hockey team.
Finally.
The Bombardiers broke out for three goals in the first period en route to a 10-4 romp over Tri-County Regional Vocational Wednesday at New England Sports Village, marking Attleboro’s first hockey win in 27 games, dating back three seasons.
For the Bombardiers, they knew eventually it would end, and made sure to not forget it as whiteboard material this season. For Attleboro head coach Gary Warren, who is in his first season with the program, there was a lot to be happy with from Wednesday night.
“I was happy with the effort, but there’s a lot we still need to get better at,” Warren said. “We’ve got to look at the positives. This team hasn’t tasted a regular season victory in almost three full years. They had one win in (early) 2021. A 27-game skid, some of these kids, a regular season win (is something) they haven’t experienced. I was happy for them, and happy for the team.
“It’s nice to get off the snide and get the win,” he added. “I know they knew about it. We put it on the board. We were going to end it sooner or later.”
Attleboro took charge in the first period on goals by Nick Fernandes, Michael Lachance and Collin Flynn.
The Cougars answered with three goals in the second period from Mike Goddard, Zach Lawrence and Josh Narducci, but were never able to pull even as Attleboro added six goals in the second period.
“It was a bit sloppy at times,” Warren noted. “It was 3-2 before you could blink, and then we came back and extended the lead. We had a good comeback after they cut (the lead) down.
“I’m happy with the effort. Everybody got to tough the ice and contribute, and it’s nice when everybody touches the ice and you come out with a win.”
Warren credited Tri-County’s skaters for their ability, pointing to their results earlier this season.
“Tri-County has some skilled players that can really shoot the puck,” Warren said. “Their games, they’ve won 8-6 and lost 10-6. They’re a pretty good team. I knew they could score.”
Scoring in the second period was Lachance (twice), Jack Moran (twice), Antonio Mancini and Beckett Stone. Jacob Westwater was in net for the Bombardiers to lock up the win, and Tri-County’s Caleb Drinan stopped 24 shots.
“Westwater was solid in net,” Warren said. “He’s only a “rookie” (eighth grader), he’s going to get better.”
Tri-County scored once more off the tape of Jason Kuphal, answering a score from Attleboro’s Nathan Conroy earlier in the period.