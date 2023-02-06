FRANKLIN — Mark Ayvazyan’s four goals helped spark the North Attleboro High boys hockey team to a 6-1 romp over Medway High Monday night at Pirelli Veterans Arena.
Ayvazyan scored the first three goals for North, which never trailed in the game. Kaden Burns and Brody Gaulin added goals in the third period, and Ayvazyan added his fourth in the third on the powerplay — which he scored twice on.
Tallying assists for the Rocketeers was Ayvazyan (two), Burns, Gaulin, Will Converse and Gavin Arabian.
North Attleboro (8-5-2) plays Wednesday against Foxboro.
Diman 3, Attleboro 1
FALL RIVER — The Bombardiers allowed a goal in the first 30 seconds of the game to fall into an early hole they never got out of at Driscoll Rink.
Attleboro’s lone goal came from Colin Flynn, assisted by Mike Lachance to cut the gap to 2-1 with 8:23 to go in the second period. Diman added another at 4:46 of the third period as the hosts out-shot the Bombardiers 27-18.
Attleboro (2-12) faces Oliver Ames Wednesday.
Stoughton/Brockton 2, Foxboro 0
BROCKTON — Foxboro saw its three-game win steak snapped in the shutout loss at Asiaf Arena
The Warriors allowed goals in the first and second periods to fall to 6-11. Foxboro takes on North Attleboro Wednesday.
King Philip 3, Norwood 3
FOXBORO — Neither the Warriors nor Mustangs could score in the third perior or the overtime session to settle for the draw at Foxboro Sports Center.
Tim Mullen scored in the first two minutes of the game for KP before Norwood tied it later in the first period. After two periods it was knotted at 3-3, with James Boldy and Tyler Douglas each scoring once for the Warriors.
King Philip (8-4-2) plays Tuesday against Arlington Catholic.