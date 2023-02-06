FRANKLIN — Mark Ayvazyan’s four goals helped spark the North Attleboro High boys hockey team to a 6-1 romp over Medway High Monday night at Pirelli Veterans Arena.

Ayvazyan scored the first three goals for North, which never trailed in the game. Kaden Burns and Brody Gaulin added goals in the third period, and Ayvazyan added his fourth in the third on the powerplay — which he scored twice on.