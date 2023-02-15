BROCKTON — The Attleboro High boys hockey team was shut out by Stoughton/Brockton, 6-0, Wednesday night at Asiaf Arena.
The Bombardiers trailed 1-0 after the first period before the game ran out of their reach. A five-minute major in the second added led to a 4-0 deficit by the end of the second period.
Attleboro (3-14) plays again on Saturday at Bellingham.
Canton 5, Bishop Feehan 3
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks had goals from Brady Vitelli, Aidan Scanlon and Thomas Franzosa in their loss at New England Sports Village.
Bishop Feehan ended its regular season at 9-9-1 and awaits the MIAA Division 1 postseason draw as the No. 25 team.
Taunton 4, Foxboro 1
FOXBORO — Foxboro lost to Taunton finished its regular season with the loss at Foxboro Sports Center.
The lone goal for Foxboro (7-12-1) came from Finley Campbell, assisted by Owen McAuliffe in the first period to make it 1-1. Taunton scored a solo goal in the second period and added two in the third to pull away.
The Warriors sit at No. 31 in Division 3 as of the latest MIAA Power Rankings, just ahead of the top-33 cut line for postseason play.