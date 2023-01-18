ATTLEBORO — If there has been one common thread this boys hockey season for North Attleboro High, it has been that the Rocketeers have been downright stingy in allowing opponents to score.
Junior goalies Nate Kelly and Kyle Gruber have been protecting the pipes with such success that the Big Red have surrendered the third-fewest goals (19) in the Hockomock League, yielding two goals or less in seven of nine games.
The Attleboro High Bombardiers became the latest team to fall prey to North’s clamp-down defense as the Rocketeers skated past AHS, 10-0, Wednesday at New England Sports Village.
Senior captain Mark Ayvazyan and junior Kaden Burns each scored two goals as the Rocketeers scored twice shorthanded and Kelly turned aside 24 Bombardier shots for the shutout.
In addition, the Rocketeers’ penalty-killing units went a perfect 5-for-5. North denied a trio of second period AHS man-advantages (with six, six and seven clearances of the puck respectively) and a pair during the third period, including a 5-on-3 situation for 1:47 of the period.
“We have two really good goalies and we play a gritty system down low,” North coach Kyle Heagney said of the work being done inside by the defensive cast of Jack Julio and Gavin Arabian as one pairing along with Will converse and Jameson Hardy as the other.
“When we’re playing 5-on-3 down low, it’s hard to roll off of walls on us, it’s hard to get a lot of puck-time down low on us,” Heagney added.
It was a scoreless stalemate with just under three minutes left in the first period in the clash of Kelley-Rex Division members on the A.J. Quetta rink.
North then pumped in three goals to take control — Dom Bertino with a shot in the slot at 12:27 (from Converse); Ayvazyan with the first of his two goals at 13:31, forcing a turnover and snapping off a wrist shot; and Converse at 14:47, on the first of North’s two short-handed goals.
“They were out-playing us by a wide margin,” AHS coach Gary Warren said. “They were quicker to the puck, they beat us in our own end.”
Kelly turned back a pair of good Bombardier scoring chances in the opening session, on Mike LaChance from just inside the blue line in the sixth minute and Drew Bessette off the right wing in the 11th minute.
The Bombardiers had a man advantage for the initial 1:27 of the second period, but only a shot by defenseman Alex Jarousky got through to Kelly. On the Bombardiers’ second power play, still facing a three-goal deficit, a steal and shot by Bryan Capone, then shots from Jack Morris, Brody Shaw and Colin Flynn were repelled by Kelly. And on AHS’ third man advantage, the Bombardiers were unable to generate a shot.
Then the Rocketeers fully extinguished the Bombardier recovery plans with four goals over the final five minutes of the second period, two within a 13-second span in the final minute.
Jack Dluhy made it 4-0 (at 10:28 from Hardy) taking a loose puck at the blue line and firing off a wrist shot atop the right faceoff circle. Ayvazyan scored his second goal (at 13:04 from Burns and Arabian) on the powerplay with a shot from the left for a 5-0 margin.
Logan Madden extended the lead to six goals (at 14:03 from Burns) by jamming in a rebound. And Joe Quinn (at 14:16 from Converse) created a seven-goal margin for Noth by jamming in a rebound off of the dasher.
“Our defense may not be pretty, but it’s pretty effective,” Heagney said of limiting AHS to a half-dozen second period shots.
“The longer that a game goes when there is no score, it seems as if you grip the stick a little bit tighter,” Heagney said of being held scoreless for nearly 13 minutes of the first period. “Once that first goal drops, the feeling of relaxation takes over and it was a different game. We always try to win in the “D” zone first and Ihink we did it.”
The Rocketeers (5-3-1; 2-2) netted three more third period goals, two off the stick of Buns. Joey Santos created a rush down the right wing and scored just 35 seconds into the session for an 8-0 margin. Burns scored twice within a three-minute span, firing off a shot in the slot at 1:24 and then netting his second goal, on a shorthanded situation no less, at 4:09.
The Bombardiers (2-8; 0-4) have been the opposite of the Rocketeers in the defensive zone in front of junior goalie Julien Horton and eighth grader Jake Westwater, allowing four goals or more in seven games, allowing the second most (41) goals in the Hockomock League.
“There’s a lot of bodies, a lot of sticks,” Heagney said of North’s concerted defensive effort. “It works for us, it supports the defense down low – they get their job done.”
North Attleboro returns to action in Taunton Saturday at 1 p.m. against the Tigers, while the Bombardiers host Hockomock League power Canton at 6:30 p.m.