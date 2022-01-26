ATTLEBORO — To skate with, and contend against, a hockey team as perennially powerful as Canton High is in the Hockomock League and in the sate, North Attleboro High had to elevate its level of competitiveness when the puck dropped at New England Sports Village Wednesday.
Unfortunately, the Rocketeers only created 11 shots and could not contend for loose pucks in the neutral zone while leaving sophomore goalie Kyle Gruber to face 40 Bulldog shots.
Canton junior center A.J. Thomas scored three goals, one in every period, as the Bulldogs skated to a 5-0 shutout in the Hockomock League Davenport Division game.
In winning their eighth straight game, coach Brian Shuman’s Bulldogs have allowed merely two goals over the past five outings.
“They out-worked us in all three zones,” North Attleboro coach Kyle Heagney confessed. “They took away our time and space, they won puck races — — they had more grit.”
After Thomas gave Canton a 1-0 lead at 7:36 of the first period, stuffing in a rebound shot in the slot for the game-winning goal, the Rocketeers had ample opportunity (five minutes) to gain the equalizer late in the period.
Canton was assessed a major penalty with 5:05 remaining and North Attleboro went scoreless over that span, the Bulldogs clearing the puck 15 times, while allowing only wide angle shots to Austin Comery and Nick Longa.
The Bulldogs tallied three second period goals, two within a 37-second span late in the period with Thomas scoring his second goal of the game, and Canton’s fourth, at 10:20.
Thomas netted his hat trick goal just 62 seconds into the third period.
Gruber kept North Attleboro in the game, making 10 first period saves, including a stop on a solo breakaway in the fifth minute.
“He was the shining spot, he came up with some big saves,” Heagney praised his netminder. “If it wasn’t for Gruber, it (final score) would have been worse.”
North (6-6-1) is slated for an 8 p.m. faceoff Saturday in Foxboro against Mansfield.
King Philip 3, Taunton 2
TAUNTON — Junior James Boldy scored a power play goal at 6:52 of the third period for the game-winning goal as the Warriors won the Hockomock League game.
King Philip (4-6-2) netted a pair of first period goals, then the Warriors and Tigers went scoreless in the second period with King Philip killing off two penalties.
Rowan Boulger (at 10:08 from Evan Trujillo and Ian Hill) and Dan McCarty (at 12:01 from Colin Lightbody and Ryan Viera) put KP into a first period lead.
Sophomore defenseman Sam Naggar assisted on Boldy’s goal which gave King Philip a 3-1 lead.
The Warriors are slated for a non-league game Saturday at 6:15 p.m. against Medfield.
Bishop Stang 2, Bishop Feehan 0
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks were unable to convert power play chances in the second and eighth minutes of the first period and went scoreless in falling to the Spartans in the annual Reid Braga Cup game at the A.J. Quetta Rink.
In the meeting of Catholic Central League members, the Spartans scored single goals in the second and third periods.
Ryan D’Amato totaled 20 saves in goal for the Shamrocks (4-9-2), who killed a trio of Spartan third period power plays.
Bishop Feehan next has an 8 p.m. game listed for Saturday at Archbishop Williams.
Franklin 13, Mansfield 5
FOXBORO — Taking to the ice for the first time since Jan. 8 due to COVID-19 protocol, the Hornets surrendered four first period goals, one just 30 seconds into the Hockomock League game.
The Panthers added five more goals in the second period, including one just 31 seconds into the period.
Dillon Benoit scored three goals for the Hornets, while Kyle Oakley had a pair.
Mansfield (3-3-1) is next slated to meet North Attleboro Saturday with an 8:15 p.m. faceoff in Foxboro.
Oliver Ames 6, Foxboro 3
FOXBORO — The Tigers scored five first period goals en route to the Hockomock League win over Foxboro.
Ben Ricketts (from Lou Muttart and Jack Watts) and Alex Coviello scored first period goals for Foxboro.
Steve Bridges added a third period goal, assited by Covoiello. Foxboro (3-5) will meet Norton Tuesday in a non-league game.