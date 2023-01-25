ATTLEBORO — Trevor Marden turned aside all 32 shots he faced and Connor Hayes collected a pair of goals as the Foxboro High hockey team took a 4-0 win over Attleboro High Wednesday night at New England Sports Village.
The Warriors struck first on a Tom Watts goal at 1:24 of the first period, assisted by Alex Coviello, who had three assists in the win.
“We had a strong game form top to bottom,” Foxboro head coach Eric Galanti said. “It was really the first game where we put everything together and compete for all three periods, so that was really good to see. It was really nice to see the kids play to their potential.”
The Warriors tacked on three more goals in the second period, including two by Hayes at 14:25 and 9:49, assisted by Coviello and Owen McAuliffe, respectively.
Dan Jacobs netted the final goal of the period at 5:19 with Coviello assisting.
Mental mistakes have hurt the Warriors this season, Galanti said, but he was encouraged by his team finally playing to its full potential.
“We’re hoping this is gong to be a huge step in the right direction and build their confidence,” Galanti said. “The best I can tell, it must be head games. Even our best players are not making simple plays. From top to bottom, we’ve been hurting ourselves.”
“As the game drew on, you could almost see the confidence building and it was like a snowball going downhill. It was really good to see,” Galanti said.
Foxboro (4-10) plays Wednesday at Taunton while Attleboro (2-10) will travel to Franklin.
King Philip 4, Oliver Ames 4
BROCKTON — James Boldy scored on a wrist shot with under five minutes to go in regulation to earn the Warriors the Hockomock League tie at Asiaf Arena.
The Warriors struck less than two minutes into the game on a Rowan Boulger goal from in front of the net. Boldy and Grady Bianculli tallied assists. The Tigers evened the score with 11:39 to go in the first.
Evan Trujillo scored with under five minutes to go in the period to put KP back ahead, taking a pass from Lam Lehan-Allen and beating the Tigers’ goalie. King Philip made it 3-1 with four seconds left in the period on a Boldy score.
Oliver Ames scored the lone goal of the second period to pull within 3-2 at the 13:28 mark. The Tigers then tied it at 10:24 of the third period on a power play goal, and went ahead with 8:56 to go in regulation, capitalizing on an awkward bounce off the side of the net to make it 4-3.
King Philip nearly found the game-winner in overtime on a Lehan-Allen shot, but the puck rang off the goal post and bounced away.
KP (8-3-1) returns to the ice Saturday against Archbishop Williams.
Bishop Feehan 7, Bishop Stang 0
NEW BEDFORD — Bishop Feehan took the annual Braga Cup at Hetland Memorial Rink.
The Shamrocks had two goals from Thomas Franzosa while Eric Lund, Dane Holske, Brady Vitelli, Bryce Mackintosh and Jon L’Esperance each had one goal.
Recording the shutout in net was Easton Theberge. The Shamrocks (5-5-1) play Mansfield on Saturday.
North Attleboro 2, Mansfield 2
FOXBORO — North Attleboro’s late equalizer in the third period sent the game to overtime in the draw at Foxboro Sports Center.
Mansfield had a 2-0 lead late in the second period before the Rocketeers Alex Kojoian scored with 27.5 left in the period.
The Rocketeers pulled their goalie on a power play in the third period for a 6-on-4 advantage and extra skater Joe Quinn scored to tie it with 23 second to go in regulation.
North head coach praised the work of netminder Nate Kelley for keeping North in the game.
”It was amazing,” North head coach Kyle Heagney said. “Nate Kelley, he stood on his head and kept us in the game because we were getting out-played for a large portion of this game. He kept it close for us.”
Scoring for Mansfield were Declan Foley (first period, 1:28) and Thomas Gormley (second period, 5:08).
North (5-4-2) plays Saturday against Dartmouth. Mansfield (3-7-1) plays Saturday against Bishop Feehan.
Norwood 3, Norton 2
NORWOOD — The Lancers fell after allowing a Norwood goal with under five minutes to go in the third period.
Norwood led 2-1 entering the third period, but Norton evened the score at 8:59 on an Anthony Santangelo goal. Max Sheng also scored for Norton (7-5-2).
The Lancers play Saturday against Westwood.