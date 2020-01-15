ATTLEBORO — The Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk High co-op boys’ hockey team had been one of the hottest squads on ice over recent weeks, skating into Wednesday’s game at New England Sports Village having won six of its previous seven games.
But, D-R/Seekonk found itself stuck in a rut over two scoreless periods of play while surrendering three goals to Greater New Bedford Voke.
“That was probably our worst game of the year,” D-R/Seekonk coach Tom Fecteau said after his skaters were beaten 3-0 by the Bears in the South Coast Conference game.
D-R/Seekonk doubled its shot output from the first two periods in the third period alone, owning a 12-3 edge in quality chances after Jacob Belli had put Greater New Bedford in front at 5:26 of the first period. After that, Matt Medeiros (at 4:07) and Max Lague (at 14:33) netted second period goals.
D-R/Seekonk (6-4-1) had scored three goals or more in each won of its wins and limited four of those foes to one goal or less.
“They were ready to play and we weren’t,” Fecteau said. “It was nothing more than that. We carried the play in the third period, but we were already down three goals and their goalie stood on his head — that’s a bad combination.”
D-R/Seekonk had scoreless power plays in each of the first two periods, and started the third period with a man advantage for 1:39. Wyatt Nastar drilled a shot from the left point, Colten Nastar had a rebound jam denied and Evan Pereira drilled a shot in the slot.
D-R/Seekonk undermined its comeback bid by taking two successive penalties at the four- and five-minute marks.
Seekonk High freshman Liam Fecteau nearly put his team on the scoreboard with a shorthanded bid and Colten Nastar followed with a good chance just as the second penalty expired.
D-R/Seekonk had another power play chance with seven minutes left, with Wyatt Nastar unleashing shots from the left and right points, Devin Dailey having a rebound chance and Fecteau following with a short side right bid.
D-R/Seekonk visits Gallo Arena Saturday for a 4 p.m. game with Wareham.
Foxboro 9, Stoughton 0
BROCKTON — The Warriors scored five goals during a five-minute major penalty assessed Stoughton in the first period in winning the non-league game.
Kirk Leach tallied three goals for Foxboro (3-3-2), while Ron MacLellan and Ryan Jacobs each had two goals. The Warriors staked a 6-0 lead after the first period.
Espen Reager tended goal for the first two periods for the Warriors, while Jack Spinney took over in the third period, combining for 13 saves and the shutout. The Warriors return to the ice Saturday at unbeaten Canton with an 8 p.m. faceoff.
Mansfield 5, Taunton 2
FOXBORO — Chris Jenkins scored two goals and collected three assists as the Hornets snapped a three-game winless streak by rallying from a one-goal first period deficit.
Cam Page (at 6:53 from Jenkins) scored the tying tally for the Hornets (4-3-2) in a four-goal second period.
Then Jake Lund (at 12:01 from Joe Troiano and Jenkins) and Jenkins (at 12:09, unassisted) scored goals to put the Hornets in control.
Kyle Belanger (at 14:16 from Pat Gormley and Jenkins) finished out the second period flurry, while Jenkins netted his second goal in the third period (at 7:37 from Lund and Gormley). Sean McCafferty had to make just nine saves in goal for the Hornets.
Mansfield returns to the ice on the road Monday at 4 p.m. with a non-league game at Boston Latin.
Bishop Feehan 2, Medway 2
ATTLEBORO — Kevin Borah and Cam Damaso scored third period goals as the Shamrocks rallied from a two-goal deficit after two periods of play to pull out a point in the non-league game with the Tri-Valley League member Mustangs. Medway scored one goal in each of the first two periods.
Borah (at 1:51 from Tyler Ahmed and Ben Feeley) and Damaso (at 9:10 from Kevin Barreira) tallied in the final session for the Shamrocks (5-6).
Ryan Damato totaled 22 saves in goal for Bishop Feehan, which had just one power play chance in the game.
Bishop Feehan is off until a Monday matinee (2:30 p.m.) in Franklin against Tri-Valley League member Medfield.
Norton 5, Revere 2
REVERE — Make that two straight wins for the Lancers, Norton High potting pairs of goals in each of the first two periods to win the non-league game.
Tim Saunders had a goal and two assists for the Lancers (3-5-1), who took a 2-1 lead after the first period and took a 4-1 margin into the third period. Jeremy Cross, Max Sherman, Palash Raina and Joe Fasolino also scored goals, while Mike Whalen collected two assists.
The Lancers, coming off of their second win of the season, a shutout of Tri-County, had pocketed their first win of the season against Revere (3-1) in the first game of the season.
The Lancers return home to the Foxboro Sports Center Monday for a 6 p.m. game against Blue Hills Regional.
