ATTLEBORO — The Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk boys hockey co-op team went home victorious on Monday night, beating Bourne High, 3-2 in overtime.
Colten Nastar’s goal with 3:23 ended the game at New England Sports Village. A hard wrist shot from the right faceoff dot found its way past the Canalmen goalie to end it.
D-R/S (6-2) took a 1-0 lead in the first period where both sides held strong on defense, except for a goal by Adam Bastis from in front to with 2:11 to go in the period.
Bourne tied the game In the second period with a goal at 6:59, leading to a 1-all game entering the final 15 minutes of regulation.
The D-R and Seekonk co-op out-shot Bourne 12-10 entering the third period where its offense broke through for the second time early in the third. At 13:23, Colton Nastar’s wrist shot made it a 2-1 game. Bourne was able to battle back a few minutes later off a Domenic Bonito power play goal to make it a tied game again at 2-2.
The game remained tied, leading to an overtime period locked at 2-2. Through regulation, shots on goal were even at 21 a side.
Next up for D-R/Seekonk is Apponequet/Connolly on Wednesday.
