FOXBORO — Mark DeGirolamo will never forget the time that he stepped onto the ice at the Foxboro Sports Center and scored four goals.
The Mansfield High junior power forward, a right wing, tallied a goal in each of the first two periods and then turned the red light on again twice in the third period as the Hornets powered their way to a 9-3 victory over North Attleboro Saturday in the meeting of Hockoock League members.
Junior Dillion Benoit scored two goals within a four-minute span in the third period, while junior Liam Anastasia scored two goals, both within a span of five minutes, one in each of the first two periods.
The Hornets (3-5) took a 5-2 victory over the Rocketeers earlier in the season.
Not only did Mansfield score pairs of goals in each of the first two periods, the Hornets’ intentions were carved by winning their first seven faceoffs in the attacking zone in the second period.
“That’s the one thing that is driving our guys,” Mansfield coach Mike Balzarini said of the Hornets’ emphasis on puck possession, and Anastasia winning those draws. “We did a good job for three periods — we know what they’re about. We tried to capitalize on the simple things, the chip and chase.”
DeGirolamo presented Mansfield with a two-goal lead at 11:12 of the first period on a shot from the left faceoff circle, with Brayden Purtell assisting.
DeGirolamo regained a two-goal lead (at 4-2) for the Hornets at 12:46 of the second period, tucking in a loose puck, with Jake Quirk assisting.
Then DeGirolamo scored twice within a 52-second span late in the third period — Mansfield’s eighth and ninth goals — at 10:51 with Ryan Doherty assisting, and at 12:43 with senior captain Cam Page assisting.
“We took too many penalties, it was too undisciplined,” North coach Ben McManama said of the Rocketeers’ affording Mansfield a pair of power-play chances in the first period. “I don’t know what we were thinking.”
The Rocketeers (5-5) faced a 4-2 deficit entering the third period and were awarded a power-play chance in the third minute. Instead of North closing the gap, not only was Mansfield successful in five clearances of the puck, but North was whistled twice for icing infractions over that span.
And 16 seconds after the Hornet penalty expired, Benoit scored the first of his two third-period goals, at 5:14 after Page had forced a Rocketeer turnover in the right corner, with the puck showing up in the crease.
“Hats off to Mansfield, they’ve gotten better and better as the season has gone on,” McManama said, as the Hornets scored pairs of goals in each of the first two periods on 20 shots and then turned the red light on five times on 16 shots over the final 15 minutes.
“They’re a tough team, they play physical around the net and they win those battles,” McManama said of Mansfield scoring four of their five third-period goals on crashing the net and converting rebounds. “We weren’t tough enough.”
Mansfield scored four goals within a span of 3:32 late in the game, while freshman goalie Chris Hormann totaled 26 saves, blanking the Big Red in the first.
