ATTLEBORO — Liam Fecteau’s goal with seven seconds left in regulation sent the Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk boys hockey team into a frenzy with a 3-2 victory over Dartmouth High at New England Sports Village.
Fecteau’s goal was his second of the night to secure the win. The first goal of the game was scored by Ryan McCarthy with an assist by Fecteau and Noah Bastis on a first period power play.
“It was pretty crazy,” D-R/Seekonk head coach Tom Fecteau said of the game-winning score. “One of the reasons I put (Dartmouth) on the schedule was for the hopes of preparing us for the playoffs. We were hoping to get some solid competition in before states, and our compete level was 100% from beginning to end.”
Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk 20-1) awaits postseason seeding later this week.
Somerset Berkley 5 Mansfield 3
The Hornets scored three times in the third period but came up short at Foxboro Sports Center.
Two scores from Kyle Oakley and one from Dylan Benoit saw the Hornets within striking distance, but a pulled goalie to try and get an extra man on the ice saw Somerset-Berkley net a dagger to put the Hornets away.
“We dug a little deeper in the third and I thought we had a great 15 minutes,” Mansfield head coach Mike Balzarini said.
“We battled back, we had opportunities, and then they scored an empty net goal. That was the dagger”
Oakley and Benoit each had assists in the game as well. Liam Anastasia and Mark DiGirolamo also had assists in the loss.
“Even though it was a loss, I thought we battled hard,” Balzarini said.
Mansfield ends the regular season at 7-11, with a Hockocmock Conference record of 4-4.