WEYMOUTH — The King Philip Regional High boys hockey team fired seven goals in a 7-2 win over Weymouth High on Monday at Connell Rink, advancing out of the preliminary round of the MIAA Division 1 state tournament.
The No. 33-seeded Warriors (10-8-3) opened the scoring with a Nolan Feyler goal at 12:14 in the first period. Feyler followed 24 seconds later with his second goal of the night off an assist from Shaun Fitzpatrick before Weymouth answered at 6:12 in the first to make it 2-1.
Fitzpatrick got KP back in gear with three straight goals of his own, extending the lead to 5-1. Two came before the conclusion of the first period, with the third coming in the second period.
Capping off scoring for the Warriors were Feyler and Fitzpatrick, both scoring on the power play in the third period. Weymouth, seeded 33rd, got one back at 6:26, but the difference was too great to surmount a rally.
Ian Hill had a three assist night as the center between Feyler and Fitzpatrick. Sam Naggar and Brad Guden each had two assists. Goaltender Kyle Abbott had 26 saves in net for the Warriors while his offense put 30 shots on goal.
Next in line for KP is a game with top-seeded St. John’s Prep on Thursday. Puck drop from the first round of action will come at 5:30 p.m. at Essex Sports Center.
“At the end of the day, we know how good they are,” King Philip head coach Paul Carlow said on playing St. John’s. “Our power play was 2-for-2 and our top line was going well (on Monday). We look forward to the challenge.”