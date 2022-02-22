FOXBORO — All it took was one goal for the Foxboro High boys hockey team Tuesday afternoon, but the Warriors tacked on insurance throughout the entire game in a 9-0 win over Attleboro High at Foxboro Sports Center.
The Warriors (8-10) netted their first goal three minutes into the first period on a Luigi Muttart tip-in at the net off a Sully Keneally shot from the blue line. Foxboro followed the goal with one off the tape of Tom Marcucella from a feed by Jack Watts to make it 2-0 at 7:58.
The message from Foxboro head coach Mark Cedorchuk to his team was just to put pucks on goal and let the opportunities come against a young, inexperienced defense.
“We just wanted to play with speed and move the puck with our first two lines, and that’s what we did through the first two periods,” said Cedorchuk. “We wanted to get pucks to the net, and that’s what we did. We kept coming at them.”
Attleboro successfully killed two penalties through the first 15 minutes of action, facing 18 shots while putting two shots on net. Piazza kept the game close in the final 30 seconds of the first period with a blocker save off a deflection in front, then stopping the rebound to his right with a pad.
In the second period, Foxboro opened up the floodgates, scoring four times. Jack Watts (8:22 and 5:46), Ben Ricketts (shorthanded, 7:01) and Henry Diamond (3:41) added goals in a period where the Warriors put almost 20 shots on goal.
“I’m not going to tell my guys to let up. I’m going to keep coming and keep playing, trying to do things the right way and not have bad habits,” said Cedorchuk. “We just kept playing at a high pace.”
In the third period, Foxboro added three more goals, including two at even strength. Muttart scored off a feed from Finley Campbell and Watts picked a corner for another score to complete a hat-trick.
Ricketts scored a power play goal near the midway point of the third, going off the cross bar from point blank range after a Nate Parker penalty gave the Warriors a man advantage.
The Bombardiers closed out the season without a win, going 0-15. An abundance of youth on the roster saw some players seeing significant ice time in their first year on the team, with head coach Greg Chamberlain noting positive growth throughout the season.
“I’ve seen a lot,” Chamberlain said. “It’s obviously tough with a lot of young kids having to play, having to play a lot against good talent, and I was proud of them for that. The Hockomock has a lot of strong teams and I think now they know what they need to do to get ready for next year.”
Playing regularly against strong Hockomock Conference teams helped speed some of the learning process up with exposure to Juniors or college-bound talent almost every game.
“Some teams don’t have freshmen starting. It teaches these kids fast,” Chamberlain said. “You have to learn a lot and grow that way.”
Looking ahead to next season, there’s no certainty on what numbers will look like for season turnout, but Chamberlain said they’re ready to wipe the slate clean and wash their hands from the season.
“Wipe our hands, move into next year,” said Chamberlain. “It’s going to be a lot of changes, people coming and going, and I don’t know what numbers look like for next year so we’ll need to sit back and reassess.”
In goal for the Bombardiers, Nick Piazza faced 54 shots, recording 45 saves in a season where he faced more than 750 shots total.
“I think I’ve said it a million times, if it weren’t for (Piazza), we’d be losing games worse than we already are,” Chamberlain said. “To have a kid like that, you can’t replace it. Every team would kill to have a goalie like that.”
On Piazza, Cedorchuk said Piazza is a quality goaltender who did his part to try and keep Attleboro in the game against a high volume of shots.
“He’s a good goalie,” Cedorchuk said. “(The score) could have been more than that, and I think he made some pretty good saves. I knew he’d make the first initial save, so our goal was to get the puck on net and look for the rebound. He’s definitely a solid goaltender.”
The Bombardiers lost forward Colin Flynn in the first period due to a broken finger. Forward Avery Drainville was also inactive with a broken toe.