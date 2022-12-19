FOXBORO — The Foxboro High boys hockey team received goals from four different scorers to back the shutout goaltending of Trevor Marder for a 4-0 win over Stoughton/Brockton on Monday at Foxboro Sports Center.
Connor Hayes, Luigi Muttart, Henry Diamond and Owen McAuliffe scored for the Warriors in the Hockomock League win.
“It was a good win,” Foxboro head coach Eric Galanti said. “(Marder) played very well. The game definitely (felt) closer than 4-0. We’re happy with that win, for sure.”
Hayes’ and Muttart scored in the first period to give Foxboro a 2-0 advantage. The Warriors padded lead in the second period on a goal by Diamond before McAuliffe closed out the scoring for Foxboro with his goal in the third period.
Marder recorded 25 saves for the shutout win, which was key for Foxboro, not just in gaining momentum and confidence in the locker room, but for the growth and progression of a young team that has 10 sophomores.
Galanti believes his players will continue to improve.
“It definitely is (huge),” Galanti said. “We have a young team and a lot of work to do, but it is always good to sprinkle in some success. That always helps. It’s challenging, but the kids are great and they’re determined.”
Foxboro (2-1) plays again on Wednesday against Blue Hills before the Warriors take a break until mid-January.
North Attleboro 6, Mansfield 1
ATTLEBORO -- North Attleboro blew out Mansfield in a 6-1 final at New England Sports Village.
Scoring the lone goal of the game for the Hornets was Thomas Gormley at 5:55 in the second period. The score, at the time, cut the deficit for the Hornets down to 4-1.
North Attleboro had goals from five different scorers. Scoring the opening goal at 6:11 in the first period was Mark Ayvazyan, with Joe Quinn scoring shortly after at 3:42 to make it 2-0.
Ayvazyan added his second goal of the game early into the second period, scoring at 14:46 to make it 3-0 Rocketeers. Gavin Arabian scored at 8:06, Brody Gaulin scored at 2:56 and Troy Carlisle netted the final goal of the game with1:49 to go in the second period.
North moves to 1-1 and plays Norton on Friday. Mansfield (0-1) comes back on Wednesday to play Warwick Vets (RI).