CANTON -- The Foxboro High boys hockey team took a 4-2 win over Blue Hills Regional on Wednesday at Canton Ice House.
The Warriors got on the board in the first period, evening the score at 1-1 off a score by Owen McAuliffe - assisted by Dan Jacobs.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
CANTON -- The Foxboro High boys hockey team took a 4-2 win over Blue Hills Regional on Wednesday at Canton Ice House.
The Warriors got on the board in the first period, evening the score at 1-1 off a score by Owen McAuliffe - assisted by Dan Jacobs.
Blue Hills scored with under a minute to go in the first period, giving the Warriors something to chance through the second period. The Warriors responded with three goals, all unanswered, in the second period.
Leo Campbell scored the equalizer at 14:15 in the second period, unassisted, and Jacobs put one home at 13:04 to give the Warriors the lead. McAuliffe netted his second goal of the night for added insurance at 10:17 in the second period.
The Warriors move to 3-1 and next play on Tuesday against a to be determined opponent.
MARION -- Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk blanked Old Rochester Regional in a 3-0 win at Travis Roy Arena.
D-R/S got on the board in the first period, getting a score from Evan Silvia off an assist from Brett Axon. Noah Bastis extended the lead to 2-0 on an unassisted score in the second period.
Bastis scored his second goal of the night off an assist from Axon to make it 3-0.
Old Rochester was out-shot 25-19 by Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk. In goal, recording the shutout, was Sam Bastis.
D-R/S improves to 2-0 and plays again on Tuesday at the Prout Tournament, which runs through Thursday.
FOXBORO -- King Philip was shut out by Franklin in a lopsided loss at Foxboro Sports Center.
The Warriors (2-1) play again on Tuesday against Milton.